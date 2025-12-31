Canton Network Price Today

The live Canton Network (CC) price today is $ 0.14869, with a 1.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current CC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.14869 per CC.

Canton Network currently ranks #20 by market capitalisation at $ 5.47B, with a circulating supply of 36.79B CC. During the last 24 hours, CC traded between $ 0.13584 (low) and $ 0.1525 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.1594805793955608, while the all-time low was $ 0.05895180762412991.

In short-term performance, CC moved +1.00% in the last hour and +42.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.41M.

Canton Network (CC) Market Information

Rank No.20 Market Cap $ 5.47B$ 5.47B $ 5.47B Volume (24H) $ 3.41M$ 3.41M $ 3.41M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.47B$ 5.47B $ 5.47B Circulation Supply 36.79B 36.79B 36.79B Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 36,786,782,016.321106 36,786,782,016.321106 36,786,782,016.321106 Market Share 0.18% Public Blockchain CANTON

The current Market Cap of Canton Network is $ 5.47B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.41M. The circulating supply of CC is 36.79B, with a total supply of 36786782016.321106. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.47B.