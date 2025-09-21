Bitcoin (BTC) Supply Held by Large Companies Revealed – Here Are the Latest Figures

According to BitcoinTreasuries data, institutions hold a total of 3.74 million Bitcoins, equivalent to approximately 17.8% of the current supply.

These assets are held by ETFs, public companies, governments, private companies, exchanges, and DeFi protocols. ETFs and public companies, in particular, make up the largest portion of the total.

According to the data, 332 institutions currently hold Bitcoin reserves, including 192 public companies, 44 ETFs or funds, 68 private companies, 13 governments, 11 DeFi protocols, and 4 exchanges/custodians.

After accounting for the ~1.1 million BTC held by Satoshi Nakamoto and the 2.3–3.7 million BTC thought to be missing, the 3.74 million BTC held by institutions equates to approximately 22.6%–24.7% of the available supply.

The country with the largest Bitcoin holdings is the US (118), followed by Canada (43), the UK (21), Japan (12), and Hong Kong (12).

The amount of Bitcoin held by institutions has increased significantly, particularly after the approval of cryptocurrency-holding ETFs in the US and the rise in the number of digital asset treasury companies.

*This is not investment advice.

