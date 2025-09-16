The post Bitcoin Bull Run Ending in 40 Days — BTC To Skyrocket to $160k–$180k appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Bitcoin’s record-breaking journey may be heading toward its final chapter. After running strong for more than 1,000 days, analysts now believe the current bull cycle has only about 40 days left.
With the price trading close to $114,900, the big question is: can Bitcoin still make one last jump toward $160,000 or even higher before the rally ends?
Bitcoin’s price cycles usually follow the same pattern after every halving. In 2013, 2017, and 2021, the market reached its peak about 500–550 days later. Right now, we are 514 days past the 2024 halving, which means we’re already in that same “peak zone.”
If history repeats, the final surge could come between late October and early November.
Interestingly, September, often Bitcoin’s weakest month, has turned out strong this year, showing that momentum is still on Bitcoin’s side.
But with only 34–66 days left in the cycle, traders should also expect big price swings as the market approaches what could be the last leg of this bull run.
On-chain signals suggest that the market is not overheated yet. Indicators like NUPL and MVRV confirm we are still in the optimism stage, not full-blown euphoria. Institutional flows are another major driver.
Meanwhile, spot Bitcoin ETFs now hold more than $165 billion in assets, with BlackRock’s fund leading the charge. This deep-pocketed support is something no previous cycle had.
Based on past trends and current signals, CryptoBIRB outlines two possible scenarios. The more realistic top for Bitcoin could range between $160,000 and $180,000.
A more optimistic view puts the price above $200,000 if momentum explodes during the final weeks. The most likely period for this peak sits between October 20 and November 5, a short but powerful window where timing and history come together.
Bitcoin could reach between $160,000 to $180,000, with an optimistic target above $200,000 if strong institutional inflows and momentum continue into cycle peak.
Yes. Bitcoin remains in the “optimism” phase of its bull cycle, with on-chain metrics suggesting it has not yet reached euphoric overheating typical of market tops.
Historically, Bitcoin enters a bear market or extended consolidation after peaking. Investors should prepare for increased volatility and potential significant price corrections.