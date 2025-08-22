Bitcoin Cash Continues Its Upward Trend Above $547

The price of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has fallen below the moving average lines since its high of $632.


Bitcoin Cash price long-term analysis: bearish


On the 19th of August, the 50-day SMA support stopped the bearish momentum. In the last 48 hours, the cryptocurrency has been trading above the 50-day SMA but below the 21-day SMA. If BCH falls below the 50-day SMA, selling pressure will increase again. The next support level for the altcoin is $517.


However, further declines in the cryptocurrency are unlikely. A break above the 21-day SMA barrier would allow the altcoin to resume its uptrend. The altcoin will rise to retest or break through the $632 mark. BCH is currently worth $551.74.


Bitcoin Cash price indicators reading


The price of the cryptocurrency has been stuck between the moving average lines for the past 48 hours. BCH will gain value if buyers keep the price above the 21-day SMA. On the other hand, the altcoin will continue to fall if it loses support from the 50-day SMA.


Technical Indicators



Key Resistance Zones: $600, $650, $700



Key Support Zones: $500, $450, $400




What is the next move for BCH?


The price of BCH falls below the moving average lines. The selling pressure on BCH has reached its bearish exhaustion. BCH has fallen and found support above its low at $547.


The price of the cryptocurrency is trading above the $547 support level but below the moving average lines. The cryptocurrency value will resume its positive trend once it breaks above the moving average lines.


However, a further downward movement of the cryptocurrency seems unlikely.




On August 11, buyers drove the altcoin to a high of $632 before it fell back again, as reported by Coinidol.com


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/bitcoin-cash-above-547/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

The crypto market is crashing, but several coins have reached key support zones. Here are 5 tokens to keep an eye on and the next levels to watch.
Crypto Ticker2025/08/22 21:40
Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

PANews reported on August 22nd that Cosmos has officially launched Project Trinity, a stablecoin-driven delivery versus payment (DvP) settlement project jointly initiated by financial institutions including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Progmat, Boostry, and Datachain. TOKI is participating as a technical partner. The project aims to leverage the IBC protocol and LCP technology to enable cross-chain atomic swaps between stablecoins and security tokens, covering blockchain platforms such as Avalanche and Quorum. Japan's stablecoin market is rapidly developing following an update to the Payment Services Act, allowing for the compliant issuance of stablecoins and promoting more efficient and secure financial transaction settlement. The security token market is also expanding, with issuance exceeding 193.8 billion yen (approximately $1.3 billion) by the end of July 2025. Project Trinity aims to ultimately achieve near 24/7 real-time settlement, reducing counterparty and synchronization risks and contributing to the upgrading of Japan's secondary market infrastructure. Furthermore, TOKI will provide cross-chain messaging and middleware support at the technical level to ensure a secure and efficient settlement system. Earlier news reported that Japan's SBI Holdings plans to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in CoinPost on October 1 .
PANews2025/08/22 21:00
US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

The US bond market stayed frozen Friday morning, as the 10-year Treasury yield didn’t move at all, stuck at 4.332%, while the 2-year nudged up by less than one basis point to 3.8%. But hey, that’s nothing. Wall Street wasn’t watching yields anyway. All eyes were locked on Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech at Jackson Hole, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 21:12
