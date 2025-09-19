Bitcoin could cop a 70% drawdown next bear market: Crypto analyst

Into The Cryptoverse founder Benjamin Cowen said such a steep drawdown isn’t guaranteed, but “history would at least caution us.”

Crypto investors sidelined from Bitcoin this year may still get another chance to accumulate, with a crypto analyst predicting Bitcoin could fall as much as 70% in the next bear market.

However, crypto analysts are split on where Bitcoin is headed next. Some say a bear market is still far away, while others think it could come much sooner.

“I would say maybe a 70% drawdown from whatever the all-time high ends up,” Cowen told Kyle Chasse in an interview published on Thursday, noting that previous cycle bear markets saw Bitcoin (BTC) drawdowns of 94%, 87%, and about 77%.

Read more