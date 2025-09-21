Bitcoin continues to attract global attention amid growing market activity and rising institutional demand. Supply is decreasing while demand remains strong, which could lead to significant price fluctuations. Analysts monitor key market patterns to anticipate Bitcoin’s next major milestone. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $115,843, with a 24-hour trading volume of […]Bitcoin continues to attract global attention amid growing market activity and rising institutional demand. Supply is decreasing while demand remains strong, which could lead to significant price fluctuations. Analysts monitor key market patterns to anticipate Bitcoin’s next major milestone. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $115,843, with a 24-hour trading volume of […]

Bitcoin Faces Key Resistance Before Potential Breakout Toward $207,000 Level

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/21 18:45
Bitcoin
Major
Bitcoin
  • Bitcoin nears $154,522, facing resistance that may trigger a breakout or short-term consolidation.
  • Institutional and treasury holdings tighten BTC supply, keeping demand strong and market active.
  • Analysts predict the next major cycle peak around $207,701 using Fibonacci extension patterns.

Bitcoin continues to attract global attention amid growing market activity and rising institutional demand. Supply is decreasing while demand remains strong, which could lead to significant price fluctuations. Analysts monitor key market patterns to anticipate Bitcoin’s next major milestone.

At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $115,843, with a 24-hour trading volume of $27.90 billion and a market cap of $2.30 trillion. Although the price dipped slightly by -0.06% over the last 24 hours, on-chain signals and market observations are fueling strong debate about what comes next.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Bitcoin Supply Tightens with 3.74M BTC

According to insights shared by analyst Crypto Patel, Bitcoin Treasuries now hold 3.74 million BTC worth approximately 18% of the overall supply. Governments, large business outfits, ETFs, and institutional investors continue to buy Bitcoins at record levels. As more of these coins exit the exchanges, analysts suggest the supply squeeze continues and tightens, and demand remains relentless.

Source: X

Also Read | Bitcoin Price Faces Resistance at $116K: Can Bulls Regain Control?

Bitcoin Eyes Next Major Cycle Peak Soon

Meanwhile, crypto analyst Megs emphasized that the next major cycle peak of BTC would occur at the level of $207,701, based on Fibonacci extension patterns. Historically, these extensions have been reliable in targeting major turn points of BTC in previous bull runs. Incidentally, the last market cycle terminated at BTC peaking right at the 3.618 Fibonacci extension level.

Source: X

Currently, BTC is transiting above the 1.618 extension level, and its subsequent resistance would be at approximately $154,522 at the 2.618 extension level. If BTC manages to overcome this major hurdle, then the path toward the subsequent resistance of approximately $207,701 (3.618 extension level) may become apparent.

BTC provides two clear possibilities. Rejection at $154,522 may bring short-term consolidation. Or, ongoing demand and limited supply may propel it toward a new lifetime high of $207,701.

While institutional buying continues to accelerate, on-chain supply continues to diminish, and technical signals come into alignment, the next direction of BTC may become one of the most concrete in the cryptocurrency’s entire history.

Either the market plateaus around the $154,000 area or propels upwards towards the $200,000 level, global attention to BTC is only likely to escalate in the months ahead.

Also Read | At Bitcoin Asia 2025, CZ Declares National Regulation a Powerful Catalyst for Bitcoin

