Bitcoin Joins the Altcoin Bloodbath With a Sudden Flash Crash to $112K

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/22 14:22
Bitcoin
BTC$112,594.89-2.64%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004689-14.57%

Bitcoin’s price actions took a turn for the worse over the past hour or so as the asset plunged to its lowest position since September 10 in a sudden flash crash.

The liquidations, which stood at roughly $600 million earlier today, spiked by another billion as a result.

CryptoPotato reported just an hour ago that most of the altcoins have produced painful losses of somewhere between 4% and 8%. ETH and XRP led the pack from the larger caps, while others, like CRO and HYPE, had dumped by 7%-8%.

At the time, BTC was coping rather well. It was still in the red on a daily scale, but it was down by just 1% and remained above $114,500. However, the tides have turned, and the largest cryptocurrency plunged to $112,000 in a vicious flash crash minutes ago.

This meant that bitcoin had lost more than $5,500 since its Sunday price of around $115,600. Naturally, most altcoins followed suit in a similar manner, including ETH, which plunged to under $4,050 before recovering slightly to $4,200 as of press time.

The liquidations have skyrocketed as a result of this massive volatility. They went from $630 million at the time of our previous article to $1.7 billion on a daily scale as of press time. ETH still leads with over $470 million of the total share.

A mindblowing number of more than 400,000 traders have been wrecked daily, while the single largest liquidated position was worth almost $13 million.

Liquidation Heat Map. Source: CoinGlassLiquidation Heat Map. Source: CoinGlass

The post Bitcoin Joins the Altcoin Bloodbath With a Sudden Flash Crash to $112K appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
