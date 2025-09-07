Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Reaches New High After Recent Adjustment

Key Points: Key Point 1

On September 7, 2025, Bitcoin’s mining difficulty was adjusted at block height 913,248, increasing by 4.89% to a record 136.04 T, according to CloverPool data.

This adjustment underscores the growing competitiveness and hash rate within the Bitcoin network, impacting miner engagement and profitability but not directly affecting other cryptocurrencies or financial markets.

Mining Difficulty Rises 4.89% to Record 136.04T

Bitcoin’s mining network experienced an adjustment with difficulty rising 4.89% to 136.04T at block height 913,248. CloverPool’s data underscores the network’s increased computational prowess, achieving this record peak, which indicates heightened miner participation and network security. Masster participation by prominent mining pools like F2Pool and Foundry USA continues to shape this landscape.

With this increase, the average block time aligns closer to the ideal 10 minutes, reflecting miner engagement. The shift highlights a competitive mining environment where hash rates soar, indicating a thriving ecosystem. However, this protocol-driven event has not spurred notable reactions from influential industry figures or financial institutions, aligning with standard expectations for automatic protocol adjustments.

Bitcoin Trades Above $111K Amid Mining Rise

Did you know? Bitcoin’s mining difficulty adjusts approximately every two weeks to ensure blocks are mined at a consistent rate.

Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $111,208.89, with a market cap of $2.21 trillion and a market dominance of 57.86%, per CoinMarketCap. Its circulating supply is 19,917,421 out of a maximum of 21,000,000. Price adjustments over the past 90 days show a 3.62% increase, with recent 24-hour trading volume decreasing by 37.34%.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:39 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to Coincu, fluctuations in Bitcoin’s difficulty may influence miner revenues significantly, though current trends suggest consistent participation, keeping the network secure. Technological advancements among mining hardware could see future adjustments continue on this pathway of increased difficulty and participation.