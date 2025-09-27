Bitcoin Pharaoh, Glaidson Acacios dos Santos, comes back to Rio to receive hearings, questioning his position in jail and the future of his case. The Bitcoin Pharaoh, Glaidson Acacios dos Santos, will be sent back to Rio de Janeiro after almost three years in federal prison in Brazil, to face court hearings between October 7 […] The post Bitcoin Pharaoh Returns to Rio, Sparks Questions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Bitcoin Pharaoh, Glaidson Acacios dos Santos, comes back to Rio to receive hearings, questioning his position in jail and the future of his case. The Bitcoin Pharaoh, Glaidson Acacios dos Santos, will be sent back to Rio de Janeiro after almost three years in federal prison in Brazil, to face court hearings between October 7 […] The post Bitcoin Pharaoh Returns to Rio, Sparks Questions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Bitcoin Pharaoh Returns to Rio, Sparks Questions

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/27 05:30
Bitcoin Pharaoh, Glaidson Acacios dos Santos, comes back to Rio to receive hearings, questioning his position in jail and the future of his case.

The Bitcoin Pharaoh, Glaidson Acacios dos Santos, will be sent back to Rio de Janeiro after almost three years in federal prison in Brazil, to face court hearings between October 7 and 9, 2025. 

According to the ruling by the Federal Justice of Rio, he is required to give in-person testimonies involving his alleged leadership of a criminal organization related to financial fraud. Corruption on the part of people, and even killings of rivals in the cryptocurrency market. 

The action has brought confusion to legal observers and investors alike as to his prison conditions and the future of the legal process [web:source1][web:source2].

A Controversial Return

The order of the Justice does not specify whether the transfer of Santos to Rio is only a temporary one or if he is going to stay there in the long run. 

Santos has a history of serving in the Rio prison system, but was transferred to a federal high-security prison after causing controversy, such as being allowed to have luxuries in his jail cell. 

Law enforcement has emphasized retaining him in a federal prison to avert additional crimes and improve the safety of citizens. According to experts, it is paramount to keep him in federal custody considering the severity of his current cases.

The State and Federal Cases Collide.

Santos is charged both at the federal and state levels. His federal charges are a result of an investigation dubbed Operation Kryptos, and state police in Rio are also investigating his involvement in the murder of a rival trader. 

Whether he will attend in person is a decision that can influence the direction of these intertwined cases.

Investors who had links with his previous company, GAS Consultoria, remain on the edge of their seats, as legal proceedings are likely to establish the future of their claims and the legacy of the company.

The downfall of the Bitcoin Pharaoh is one of the high-profile stories, where numerous questions remain unanswered. 

Although Santos is largely in custody, his appearances in court are creating a sense of curiosity regarding the battle against crypto-related crime in Brazil and the boundaries of law enforcement in this rapidly developing market.

