Bitcoin Risks $94,000 Drop: Pricing Bands Signal Potential Downturn

Bitcoin continues in dull trading, ranging between $108,645 and $110,369 following a sharp drop to a low of $108,623 on Thursday.

Bitcoin slightly rebounded on Friday, coinciding with the release of PCE data and a major options expiry; however, its gains could not be sustained.

Bitcoin erased its daily gains early Saturday, just up 0.3% in the last 24 hours to $109,330, but down 5.78% in the last week.

While the market awaits Bitcoin’s next move, analysts and indicators point to a critical line in the sand, a drop below which might result in a further decline, possibly below $100,000, returning Bitcoin to five figures.

According to Ali, a crypto analyst, who cited MVRV pricing bands, $116,354 remains a line in the sand for Bitcoin. This is because a failure to reclaim $116,354 puts Bitcoin (BTC) at risk of a drop to $94,334.

Bitcoin market faces clean slate

According to Glassnode, the largest options expiry on Deribit has reset positioning, with BTC settling at $109,000 versus a $110,000 max pain. The market now faces a clean slate as expiries already happened. Now it might be crucial to watch open interest (OI), term structure, skew, vol spreads and flows to gauge sentiment.

BTC options open interest fell from 515,000 BTC to 355,000 positions rolled off with expiry, triggering a reset.

A climb in open interest in the coming days might be crucial to know where traders seek new exposure and their sentiment as BTC options point to short-term caution.

The market is discounting near-term moves, while long-term indicators suggest otherwise, indicating that there seems to be calm now but bigger swings might come later.