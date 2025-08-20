Bitcoin slips below USD 113,000: Jackson Hole raises tension, eyes on Powell

Updated on August 20, 2025, 10:00 CET
Bitcoin (BTC) loses ground and slides below USD 113,000, with an intraday low around USD 112,565. The Jackson Hole symposium – scheduled at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City from August 21 to 23, 2025 – brings back into focus the expectations on Fed rates.
In this context, the stakes are clear: the tone of Jerome Powell could reshape the profile of cuts and impact the risk appetite across all assets, including crypto.
According to data collected from public trackers and weekly reports, in recent weeks, inflows into Bitcoin-related products have represented a significant operational driver for price dynamics.
For example, CoinShares recorded net inflows of USD 4.39 billion in the week ending July 21, 2025, an indicator of still strong institutional demand in the digital asset market.
Industry analysts also note that positioning via spot ETFs and volumes near macro events (such as Jackson Hole) are causing more pronounced intraday volatility spikes compared to previous months.
An accommodative message would tend to support sentiment and riskier assets; conversely, a restrictive stance risks reigniting volatility and favoring new tests of the supports. It should be noted that the market seeks clarity on the timing and depth of the cuts expected throughout 2025, elements that, if detailed, could reduce short-term uncertainty.
The break below USD 113,000 reflects a mix of macro variables and technical signals.
On one hand, uncertainty about interest rates pushes to reduce risk exposure; on the other hand, the area USD 112,000–113,000 is considered key to avoid a more marked weakening.
If this support holds until the Jackson Hole interventions, a tactical rebound remains on the table; conversely, a clear violation could trigger cascade sales (for further technical details, see e.g. Investopedia).
The data on USA inflation remain the cornerstone of the macro framework. The latest report on the CPI (consumer price index), published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, has contributed to downsize the idea of a rapid easing of rates, pushing operators to recalibrate the implicit probabilities of a cut.
According to the CME FedWatch, the chances of a first cut have decreased after the report, indicating a more cautious attitude.
Consequently, the message that will come from Jackson Hole can confirm or overturn this pricing, with immediate impacts on the dollar, yields, and the entire crypto sector. An interesting aspect is the sensitivity of the markets to even the slightest nuances of language.
The focus of the discussion concerns the trajectory of interest rates in 2025. A clearer orientation on the timing and speed of the cuts could reduce the short-term “noise” and offer greater visibility to the markets.
As mentioned in the latest FOMC statement, “the Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks” and “will continue to assess incoming information and its implications for monetary policy” (source: Federal Reserve).
In theory, lower interest rates tend to increase liquidity and risk appetite, conditions that have historically supported high beta assets like Bitcoin. It must be said that the link is not linear: institutional flows (from ETFs, funds, etc.), positioning, the dynamics of real yields, and the global context matter.
In addition to macroeconomic drivers, the focus remains on the dynamics of spot ETF flows and institutional adoption, monitored through public trackers and regulatory filings.
A recovery in net inflows could directly affect the demand for BTC, while prolonged outflows risk accentuating the fragility of technical supports.
Trackers and weekly reports like that of CoinShares show how changes in weekly inflows (e.g., a record of USD 4.39 billion in the week ending 21/07/2025) can have an immediate impact on the buying/selling pressure towards spot ETFs.
A higher CPI than expected leads the market to price in higher rates for a longer period, reducing the appeal of risky assets. Conversely, a lower CPI tends to favor a greater risk appetite.
The symposium offers important policy signals that affect the cost of capital, liquidity, and investor positioning: variables with a direct impact on demand and price of BTC.
Bitcoin is going through a phase of uncertainty where the tone of the Fed can guide the next market directions. With the supports under observation and increasing volatility, the trajectory of monetary cuts remains the main catalyst.
In a matter of hours, the expected interventions at Jackson Hole could redefine expectations on interest rates, dollar, and, consequently, on the entire crypto ecosystem.
Editorial note: The specific values of the latest CPI (monthly and annual change) and the percentages expressed by the CME FedWatch should be updated as soon as the official data is available, to ensure maximum accuracy (data to be verified).