Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $86.9145 million yesterday, marking the sixth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on August 14 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 13, Eastern Time) was US$86.9145 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Ark Invest and 21Shares ETF ARKB, with a single-day net inflow of US$36.5789 million. Currently, ARKB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.394 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$26.7005 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.068 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$158.643 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.48%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.757 billion.