Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $88.2049 million yesterday, with BlackRock IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $45.34 million.

PANews reported on August 27 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 26, Eastern Time) was US$88.2049 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$45.3406 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of IBIT has reached US$58.167 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$14.5227 million. The current historical total net inflow of FBTC has reached US$11.799 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$143.148 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.46%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.107 billion.