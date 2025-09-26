Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $258 million yesterday, while BlackRock IBIT saw a net inflow against the trend.

PANews reported on September 26th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $258 million on September 25th, Eastern Time. BlackRock's IBIT saw a net inflow of $79.6979 million, bringing its total inflow to $60.856 billion. Fidelity's FBTC saw a net outflow of $115 million, bringing its total inflow to $12.224 billion.

As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETF is US$144.352 billion, and the net assets account for 6.64% of the total market value of Bitcoin, with a historical cumulative net inflow of US$57.233 billion.