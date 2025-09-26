Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $258 million yesterday, while BlackRock IBIT saw a net inflow against the trend.

PANews reported on September 26th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $258 million on September 25th, Eastern Time. BlackRock's IBIT saw a net inflow of $79.6979 million, bringing its total inflow to $60.856 billion. Fidelity's FBTC saw a net outflow of $115 million, bringing its total inflow to $12.224 billion.
As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETF is US$144.352 billion, and the net assets account for 6.64% of the total market value of Bitcoin, with a historical cumulative net inflow of US$57.233 billion.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.