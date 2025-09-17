Bitcoin to 150K? – Why KEY indicator signals room for growth

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 10:28
Bitcoin
BTC$116,457.09+0.95%
CROSS
CROSS$0.233+1.29%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.202+0.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017993+3.18%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.004374-9.36%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003427+12.03%

Key Takeaways 

 Is Bitcoin’s rally at risk of overheating or a major correction?

Bitcoin’s NVT Golden Cross at 0.3 signals a neutral zone, showing there’s room for growth without speculative excess.

 Are miners adding selling pressure to the market?

Even with a 150% spike in the Miners’ Position Index, levels remain low at 0.10, indicating miners are holding rather than dumping BTC.

Bitcoin’s [BTC] NVT Golden Cross sat at a neutral 0.3, at press time, indicating neither extreme overheating nor undervaluation while signaling healthy upward conditions. 

Historically, levels above 2 have aligned with cycle tops, while negative values marked strong accumulation zones. With this metric holding steady, Bitcoin maintains room for growth without immediate risk of speculative excess. 

This neutral zone aligns with historical rallies, suggesting price expansion remains possible while caution builds around longer-term holder behavior.

Source: CryptoQuant

Are exchange inflows hinting at hidden profit-taking?

Exchange Inflow CDD rose by 3.17%, showing that older, long-held coins are moving onto exchanges after extended dormancy. 

This metric often signals preparation for profit-taking, as seasoned holders use exchanges to secure liquidity during rallies. 

While the increase remains moderate, it highlights shifting conviction among investors who previously remained inactive. 

Historically, upticks in exchange inflows have preceded market corrections, especially during rising price phases. 

However, the current scale of movement suggests repositioning rather than broad distribution, leaving Bitcoin’s upward momentum intact for now.

Source: CryptoQuant

Coin days destroyed rises as dormant supply awakens

Overall, Coin Days Destroyed climbed nearly 6%, at the time of writing, reflecting an uptick in older coins being spent after long inactivity.

Such movements are critical because they measure the weight of long-term holder activity rather than short-term trading. 

In past cycles, surging CDD coincided with increased volatility, as awakened supply introduced new liquidity to the market. 

However, the current increase, though notable, does not yet mirror the extremes observed before major corrections. 

Instead, it highlights growing market activity that could either reinforce healthy rotations or introduce near-term caution if sustained.

Source: CryptoQuant

Miners’ position index surges but remains in safe territory

The Miners’ Position Index spiked by nearly 150% in the last 24 hours, at press time, yet the ratio remained low at just 0.10. This indicates miners are not aggressively sending Bitcoin to exchanges despite the sharp rise. 

High MPI levels have signaled looming sell pressure from miners, but subdued readings suggest restraint even during volatile conditions. 

This restraint supports supply-side stability while price remains positioned for further growth. Consequently, miners’ current behavior provides reassurance that selling pressure is unlikely to derail the ongoing upward trajectory in the immediate term.

Source: CryptoQuant

To sum up, Bitcoin’s neutral NVT Golden Cross, rising CDD levels, and restrained miner activity together show a market still aligned for growth. 

While older holders are cautiously moving coins, the absence of major miner sell-offs suggests that upward momentum toward $150,000 remains realistic.

Next: Ethereum dips below $4.5K – Will ETH face a long squeeze ahead?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/bitcoin-to-150k-why-key-indicator-signals-room-for-growth/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle launches USDC on HyperEVM with CCTP V2, enabling seamless cross-chain transfers and expanding institutional access to regulated stablecoin liquidity. Circle has launched native USDC and CCTP V2 on HyperEVM, a high-speed blockchain in the Hyperliquid ecosystem. This enables developers, traders and institutions to access USDC on HyperEVM. The updated Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP V2) […] The post Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.02%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23308+1.42%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01751-4.31%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 10:00
Share
A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
SOON
SOON$0.3176+2.25%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.003733-4.57%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0252-0.11%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/17 10:02
Share
Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

AERO soars 17% as the Aerodrome TVL exceeds $1 billion. JP Morgan JPMD on Base could boost DeFi tokens. Presently, AERO crypto bulls are targeting $1 and fresh Q2 2025 highs. On a day when Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped, AERO, the governance token of Aerodrome, a leading DEX on the Base Ethereum layer-2, surged. DISCOVER: 9.. The post Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Movement
MOVE$0.1277+2.81%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001673-3.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01385+3.66%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 17:01
Share

Trending News

More

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

Qianxun Technology will acquire Web3 financial technology company Punk Code for no more than HK$25 million

How To Trade Bitcoin Into September FOMC, Top Analyst Reveals