Bitcoin to 150K? – Why KEY indicator signals room for growth

Key Takeaways

Is Bitcoin’s rally at risk of overheating or a major correction?

Bitcoin’s NVT Golden Cross at 0.3 signals a neutral zone, showing there’s room for growth without speculative excess.

Are miners adding selling pressure to the market?

Even with a 150% spike in the Miners’ Position Index, levels remain low at 0.10, indicating miners are holding rather than dumping BTC.

Bitcoin’s [BTC] NVT Golden Cross sat at a neutral 0.3, at press time, indicating neither extreme overheating nor undervaluation while signaling healthy upward conditions.

Historically, levels above 2 have aligned with cycle tops, while negative values marked strong accumulation zones. With this metric holding steady, Bitcoin maintains room for growth without immediate risk of speculative excess.

This neutral zone aligns with historical rallies, suggesting price expansion remains possible while caution builds around longer-term holder behavior.

Are exchange inflows hinting at hidden profit-taking?

Exchange Inflow CDD rose by 3.17%, showing that older, long-held coins are moving onto exchanges after extended dormancy.

This metric often signals preparation for profit-taking, as seasoned holders use exchanges to secure liquidity during rallies.

While the increase remains moderate, it highlights shifting conviction among investors who previously remained inactive.

Historically, upticks in exchange inflows have preceded market corrections, especially during rising price phases.

However, the current scale of movement suggests repositioning rather than broad distribution, leaving Bitcoin’s upward momentum intact for now.

Coin days destroyed rises as dormant supply awakens

Overall, Coin Days Destroyed climbed nearly 6%, at the time of writing, reflecting an uptick in older coins being spent after long inactivity.

Such movements are critical because they measure the weight of long-term holder activity rather than short-term trading.

In past cycles, surging CDD coincided with increased volatility, as awakened supply introduced new liquidity to the market.

However, the current increase, though notable, does not yet mirror the extremes observed before major corrections.

Instead, it highlights growing market activity that could either reinforce healthy rotations or introduce near-term caution if sustained.

Miners’ position index surges but remains in safe territory

The Miners’ Position Index spiked by nearly 150% in the last 24 hours, at press time, yet the ratio remained low at just 0.10. This indicates miners are not aggressively sending Bitcoin to exchanges despite the sharp rise.

High MPI levels have signaled looming sell pressure from miners, but subdued readings suggest restraint even during volatile conditions.

This restraint supports supply-side stability while price remains positioned for further growth. Consequently, miners’ current behavior provides reassurance that selling pressure is unlikely to derail the ongoing upward trajectory in the immediate term.

To sum up, Bitcoin’s neutral NVT Golden Cross, rising CDD levels, and restrained miner activity together show a market still aligned for growth.

While older holders are cautiously moving coins, the absence of major miner sell-offs suggests that upward momentum toward $150,000 remains realistic.