Bitcoin Treasury Company Prenetics Discloses Holding 288.42 BTC and Has Launched a Daily Programmatic Accumulation Strategy

PANews reported on September 13th that, according to Globenewswire, Prenetics Global Limited, a Nasdaq-listed health sciences company employing a Bitcoin treasury strategy, released its unaudited second-quarter financial results, revealing second-quarter revenue of $17.7 million, a 594.9% increase from the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted liquid assets reached $90.3 million, including $63.5 million in cash. Furthermore, as of September 10, 2025, Prenetics Global Limited held 228.42 Bitcoins, valued at $26.1 million, and currently has no debt. The company stated that it has initiated a daily programmatic Bitcoin accumulation program (one BTC per day) since August 1, 2025, funded by its own operating funds.