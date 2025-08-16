Bitcoin’s biggest Wall Street backer takes the wheel at World Economic Forum

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/16 03:33
Major
MAJOR$0.15801-1.94%

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink nominated as interim co-chair of World Economic Forum board

Summary
  • Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, became interim chair of the World Economic Forum board
  • Formerly a Bitcoin skeptic, Fink has been the driving force behind Wall Street’s crypto adoption
  • WEF founder, Klaus Schwab, recently resigned amid reorganization

Bitcoin (BTC) may soon be getting a seat at one of the most influential finance forums in the world. On Friday, August 15, Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, was appointed interim co-chair of the World Economic Forum board. Fink will share the role with André Hoffmann, vice chairman of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche.

Following their appointments, Fink and Hoffmann emphasized the need for a more inclusive global economy and a broader distribution of prosperity. They also expressed interest in greater collaboration with governments on shared policy goals.

As CEO of the world’s largest asset manager, Fink has played a major role in accelerating crypto adoption on Wall Street. Once a Bitcoin skeptic, he has become one of its most vocal supporters. In March, Fink even stated that the U.S. dollar could lose its dominance to Bitcoin.

WEF target of criticism, conspiracy theories

Founded by Klaus Schwab, a professor of business policy, the World Economic Forum rose to prominence by convening global business and political leaders at its annual Davos conference. However, the WEF has also faced criticism.

The forum has been accused of facilitating regulatory capture and helping companies use money to change policy. Moreover, the Davos gathering is a popular target in many conspiracy theories, including the Great Reset, a term coined by Schwab.

What is more, its founder, Klaus Schwab, was accused of nepotism, financial impropriety by his employees. On August 15, WEF reported that they found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001031-4.44%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002047-4.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2.905-5.35%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01369-5.06%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.50669-15.61%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07463-4.08%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2058-2.74%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share

Trending News

More

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy