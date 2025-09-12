Bitlayer successfully migrated to Chainlink CCIP, establishing it as the official cross-chain infrastructure to power YBTC

By: PANews
2025/09/12 10:28
PANews reported on September 12 that Bitlayer, the Bitcoin infrastructure project that drives BTC DeFi, has successfully migrated to Chainlink CCIP and used CCIP as its standard cross-chain infrastructure.

CCIP currently supports secure transfers between Bitlayer and Ethereum, including Bitlayer’s native token, BTR, as well as USDC, USDT, ETH, and wstETH. The next milestone will be the cross-chain native implementation of YBTC through CCIP, making YBTC a trustless, multi-chain, yield-generating wrapped Bitcoin token.

BitVM marks a significant step in expanding Bitcoin's capabilities beyond its primary use as a digital currency. Based on the revolutionary BitVM paradigm, which expresses Turing-complete Bitcoin contracts via a forward verification scheme, YBTC enables Bitcoin holders to mint a native representation of BTC in a trustless manner, while Chainlink CCIP will serve as a key component of YBTC's multi-chain deployment.

Native Markets heavily favored on Polymarket to win bid to issue Hyperliquid's USDH stablecoin

Native Markets heavily favored on Polymarket to win bid to issue Hyperliquid's USDH stablecoin

The project, co-founded by an early Hyperliquid backer, has raised eyebrows amid rising competition among suitors.
Coinstats2025/09/12 09:03
Robinhood Debuts Social Trading App With Live Crypto, Stocks, Options Integration

Robinhood Debuts Social Trading App With Live Crypto, Stocks, Options Integration

The post Robinhood Debuts Social Trading App With Live Crypto, Stocks, Options Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robinhood has unleashed a verified social trading network with real-time trade metrics, cross-asset execution, and AI-powered tools—redefining how investors connect, analyze, and trade. Robinhood Social Launch Brings Verified Trades, Crypto Access, and Real-Time Metrics Robinhood Markets (Nasdaq: HOOD) announced on Sept. 10 at the HOOD Summit 2025 in Las Vegas a slate of new features
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 10:15
The Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, increased its holdings by 104.28 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to 346.63 bitcoins

The Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, increased its holdings by 104.28 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to 346.63 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 19 that Smarter Web Company (AQUIS: SWC | OTCQB: TSWCF), a British listed company, announced that it has purchased an additional 104.28 bitcoins according to its
PANews2025/06/19 14:38
