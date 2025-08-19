BitMind Rolls Out Privacy-Focused Mobile Tool to Fight Deepfake Scams

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/19 20:50
bitmind

BitMind, a decentralized AI startup, today released a mobile app that brings real-time deepfake detection to smartphones, aiming to give users a fast, privacy-focused way to verify images and videos on social media.

The app, available for iOS and Android, lets users scan images and clips from Instagram, TikTok, X and local device galleries with a single tap. BitMind says its detection engine achieves more than 88% accuracy at identifying AI-generated content and is built to evolve as generative models get more sophisticated.

The company points to rising losses from deepfake scams, nearly $900 million in the first half of 2025, as motivation for the tool’s urgency. “Whether you’re spotting a fake ad or verifying a video call, BitMind keeps it real,” said Ken Jon Miyachi, Co-Founder. “Our mission is to protect your digital trust.”

Key features highlighted by BitMind include:

  • Instant scanning of images and videos
  • Seamless import from social media platforms or device galleries
  • AI algorithms that update to match advances in generative AI
  • Availability on both iOS and Android

Protecting Digital Trust

Unlike centralized detection services, BitMind runs on the Bittensor network, a decentralized framework that the company says preserves user privacy while enabling the detection model to adapt to new deepfake techniques. That architecture, BitMind claims, helps avoid single points of failure and reduces the need to upload sensitive content to a central server.

The company is positioning the app as a consumer-facing tool to cut through rising misinformation and fraud driven by synthetic media. Users can download the app now at https://bitmind.ai/mobile.

BitMind’s new mobile app offers a timely, user-friendly tool to help people verify what they see online. By combining one-tap scanning, evolving AI models and a privacy-forward, decentralized architecture on the Bittensor network, the startup aims to give everyday users a practical line of defense against misinformation and fraud.

