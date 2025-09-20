The post BitMine Adds $69M in Ethereum, Now Holds Over 2.17M ETH appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
BitMine Immersion, led by Tom Lee, purchased an additional 15,427 Ethereum tokens valued at $69 million, bringing their total Ethereum holdings to about 2.17 million ETH, worth nearly $9.7 billion. This makes BitMine the largest corporate holder of Ethereum in the world. The company aims to accumulate 5% of Ethereum’s supply, doubling down on its long-term strategy to grow its crypto treasury and support the Ethereum ecosystem’s growth.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.