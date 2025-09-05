Bitwise debuts Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, and Solana ETPs on Switzerland’s main stock exchange

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 00:55

Key Takeaways

  • Bitwise listed five new crypto ETPs, including those tied to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP, on Switzerland’s SIX Exchange.
  • The ETPs are fully backed by digital assets and provide increased investment options for European investors.

Bitwise Asset Management listed five flagship crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Switzerland’s main stock exchange, the company announced Thursday.

Of the new listings, four are tied to the largest crypto assets by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. These include the Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP, Ethereum Staking ETP, Solana Staking ETP, and Physical XRP ETP.

Bitwise also listed the MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP, which tracks the performance of the MSCI Global Digital Assets Select Top 20 Capped Index. The index, managed by MSCI and rebalanced quarterly, covers more than 90% of the total investable cryptocurrency market capitalization.

The move is expected to expand the digital asset manager’s presence in European markets, where demand for crypto investment products is growing and changing regulations are creating new opportunities for crypto investment.

The UK is set to ease retail access to crypto exchange-traded notes next month after more than three years of restricting such products over concerns about consumer risk and market volatility.

The ETPs are fully backed by their respective digital assets, stored in institutional-grade cold storage custody, and feature a physical redemption mechanism similar to precious metal ETCs.

The new listings come amid Bitwise’s growth, with client assets climbing to $15 billion across 40 investment products in August 2025, a 200% increase from October 2024.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitwise-crypto-etp-launch-switzerland/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

PANews reported on June 19 that the GoPlus Chinese community issued a security alert that the old version of the decentralized financial network Bankroll contract was under attack. The vulnerability
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.103-38.79%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:59
Share
Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01771-5.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
Share
5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

MoonBull leads 2025’s best upcoming cryptos with its whitelist, staking rewards, and meme power, while Popcat, Degen, Dogs, and Andy add viral momentum.
Andy
ANDY$0.0002-11.89%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001255-5.42%
Degen
DEGEN$0.003035-5.48%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 01:15
Share

Trending News

More

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

Inflation data sinks Bitcoin, making Trump’s massive rate cuts less likely

Retail investors cut back on Nvidia purchases, with daily buys dropping from $444M to $75M