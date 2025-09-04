Bitwise Expands Presence in Swiss Market with Five Crypto ETP Listings on SIX Exchange

By: Coincentral
2025/09/04 23:21
TLDR

  • Bitwise launched five crypto ETPs on the SIX Swiss Exchange, expanding access to digital asset investments.
  • The new products include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana staking ETPs, and an XRP-backed ETP.
  • Switzerland remains a key market for crypto ETPs, benefiting from strong financial infrastructure and regulatory support.
  • Bitwise continues to grow its presence in Europe, with plans to expand its crypto product offerings further.

Bitwise has broadened its European market presence by listing five of its flagship crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) on the SIX Swiss Exchange. These listings are aimed at providing both retail and institutional investors with better access to the rapidly expanding digital asset market, offering a diverse range of products, including staking and index-based ETPs.

New Product Listings to Enhance Crypto Market Access

This week, Bitwise launched five crypto ETPs on the SIX Swiss Exchange, significantly increasing investors’ options in the thriving crypto space. The listed products include the Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP (BTC1), Bitwise Ethereum Staking ETP (ET32), Bitwise Solana Staking ETP (BSOL), Bitwise MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP (DA20), and Bitwise Physical XRP ETP (GXRP).

Each product is designed to cater to investors seeking exposure to specific digital assets or broad market indices while ensuring regulatory compliance and security.

These products are designed with a focus on institutional investors and are backed by corresponding digital assets stored in institutional-grade custody. For example, the Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP offers a cost-efficient, long-term investment option for Bitcoin, while the Bitwise Ethereum Staking ETP targets investors looking to maximize their staking rewards. The launch of these ETPs comes at a time when the European regulatory landscape for digital assets is evolving, with more countries, including the UK and France, preparing to open up access to crypto ETPs for broader retail markets.

Swiss Market: A Key Gateway for Crypto Investment Products

Switzerland has long been recognized as a leader in the adoption and regulation of digital assets, making it a crucial market for Bitwise’s expansion. The country’s well-established financial infrastructure and supportive regulatory environment create an ideal platform for digital asset investment products.

With its strategic location at the heart of Europe, Switzerland has become an important hub for both retail and institutional investors looking to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies.

Bitwise’s entry into the Swiss market is part of a broader effort to provide regulated digital asset products across Europe. Ronald Richter, Regional Director of Investment Strategy at Bitwise Europe, commented on the importance of Switzerland, stating, “Europe is rapidly opening up for digital assets, and Switzerland is a leading and crucial market at the heart of the continent.”

Bitwise’s Approach to Regulated Crypto ETPs

The five new listings on the SIX Swiss Exchange reflect Bitwise’s ongoing commitment to offering best-in-class products for investors in the rapidly growing crypto market. By listing these ETPs, Bitwise is providing investors with the opportunity to invest in digital assets through regulated vehicles that can be seamlessly integrated into traditional portfolios.

Each of the listed p​​roducts is backed by the underlying digital asset and secured in institutional-grade cold storage custody, ensuring the highest level of protection for investors.

Bitwise’s crypto ETPs trade on regulated exchanges, much like traditional stocks or ETFs, allowing investors to access these products without the need for a crypto wallet. Additionally, Bitwise offers a physical redemption mechanism for its crypto ETPs, similar to precious metal exchange-traded commodities (ETCs). This adds another layer of security and transparency for investors.

Bitwise’s Growing European Footprint

Bradley Duke, Head of Europe at Bitwise, emphasized the importance of expanding their product offerings in Switzerland. He said, “The expansion of our product suite in Switzerland is a logical next step for Bitwise, and fits our strategy of always aiming to provide best-in-class crypto ETPs.”

With these new listings, Bitwise continues to develop its product suite for the European market, and the company is committed to maintaining a strong presence in the region. As the crypto market matures, Bitwise plans to introduce additional products, including more staking and index-based ETPs, in the coming months.

