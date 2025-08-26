BlackRock CEO on Bitcoin: “Digital Gold” for Long-Term Wealth Protection

TLDR

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink refers to Bitcoin as “digital gold” and not a traditional currency.

Fink emphasizes Bitcoin’s legitimacy and growing recognition within the financial sector.

Bitcoin serves as a store of value, particularly in times of economic uncertainty and currency devaluation.

BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, has become one of the most popular investment vehicles for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s recent all-time high of $124,128 was driven by strong ETF inflows, although its price has since fallen.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has reaffirmed his belief in Bitcoin (BTC) and blockchain technology. In a recent interview with Citi, Fink highlighted Bitcoin’s growing legitimacy, but he stated that Bitcoin is not a currency. Instead, Fink referred to Bitcoin as “digital gold,” emphasizing its role as a store of value rather than a medium of exchange.

BlackRock CEO View on Bitcoin’s Legitimacy

Larry Fink, BlackRock’s CEO, has continuously expressed confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term potential. In his latest interview with Citi, he noted the increasing legitimacy of Bitcoin and blockchain technology. However, Fink clarified that he does not consider Bitcoin to be a traditional currency. “Bitcoin is a digital form of gold,” he said. Fink believes that while Bitcoin has gained recognition, it serves a different purpose from conventional currencies.

Fink’s comparison of Bitcoin to gold underscores its role as a store of value. Unlike fiat currencies, Bitcoin is not directly tied to economic factors such as inflation. This characteristic positions Bitcoin as an asset to safeguard wealth, especially in times of economic uncertainty. According to Fink, people tend to buy Bitcoin due to concerns about the stability of their national currency and the potential for currency devaluation.

Fink also described Bitcoin as a “currency of fear,” pointing to its increasing popularity during times of global uncertainty. He mentioned that individuals invest in Bitcoin as a hedge against geopolitical risks and currency debasement. This perspective aligns with BlackRock’s long-term investment strategy, which focuses on securing wealth amid market volatility.

Bitcoin ETF’s Role in Bitcoin’s Success

Bitcoin’s growing success is partly due to the inflow of investments through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, has become one of the most popular vehicles for Bitcoin investment. The strong inflows into crypto-based ETFs are expected to continue in the coming years, contributing to the price surge. On August 14, Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $124,128, fueled by these investments. However, the cryptocurrency has since faced a decline, dropping below the $111,000 mark.

Despite recent price dips, analysts remain optimistic about Bitcoin’s long-term prospects. Bitcoin’s price has fallen by over 10% since hitting its all-time high, but it is expected to recover. September has historically been a bearish month for Bitcoin, which could lead to further price fluctuations. However, some experts believe a Federal Reserve interest rate cut could trigger a surge in risky investments like Bitcoin. If such a scenario unfolds, Bitcoin may regain momentum in the coming months.

