Block Street brings $10m liquidity push for tokenized stocks on BNB Chain

Following a testnet that captivated 200,000 users, Block Street transitions to mainnet with substantial liquidity. Its launch on BNB Chain aims to capture a massive retail user base eager for on-chain stock exposure.

Summary Block Street launches a $10 million liquidity layer for tokenized stocks on BNB Chain.

Mainnet follows a testnet that attracted over 200,000 users in one week.

Platform enables borrowing, shorting, and hedging of equities like AAPL and NVDA on-chain.

According to a press release shared with Crypto.News on August 21, Block Street has officially launched its unified liquidity layer on BNB Chain, initiating its mainnet phase with a $10 million liquidity pool.

Block Street said the deployment followed a remarkably successful testnet period that attracted over 200,000 users in just one week, demonstrating significant early traction for its model of tokenized stock lending.

The platform will enable users to engage in borrowing, shorting, and hedging major equities like Apple and NVIDIA directly on chain, marking a pivotal moment for decentralized finance infrastructure.

Strategic alignment and sector momentum

Per the statement, BNB Chain’s architecture, with its low gas fees and fast block times, provides the necessary infrastructure for Block Street’s hybrid liquidation engine to operate effectively, mitigating the risk of cascading liquidations during periods of high volatility.

Additionally, the network’s EVM compatibility ensures that developers can seamlessly integrate these tokenized equities into existing DeFi vaults, money markets, and asset management protocols, treating them like any other yield-bearing primitive.

This launch accelerates a broader trend within crypto: the relentless march of real-world assets on-chain. Notably tokenized stocks have ballooned, though recent analysis from CertiK’s 2025 Skynet RWA Security Report highlights a dual narrative of a 220% growth in July and concentrated risk.

While the total value locked in RWAs has surged, the market’s health is increasingly tied to the security and operational integrity of a few key protocols and the chains they inhabit. Block Street’s entry on a massive chain like BNB is a direct play to diversify this landscape, moving tokenized equities from a niche, institutional product into the hands of a global retail base.

However, as the CertiK report notes, the attack surface for RWAs expands beyond smart contracts to include oracle risks, custodial failures, and the enforceability of legal claims, challenges Block Street must now navigate in a very public arena.