Block to issue $1.5 billion in senior bonds for corporate operations and strategic investments

PANews reported on August 13 that payment service provider Block, Inc. announced that the company plans to issue senior bonds totaling US$1.5 billion through private placement. The funds raised will be used for corporate operations, including debt repayment, potential acquisitions and strategic transactions.

It is reported that Block's brands Bitkey and Proto focus on the Bitcoin field, providing self-hosted wallets and Bitcoin mining products and services respectively. The company is committed to promoting the development of an open financial system.