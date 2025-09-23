Blockchain payments company Fnality completes $136 million Series C funding round, led by WisdomTree

PANews reported on September 23rd that London-based blockchain payments company Fnality has completed a $136 million Series C funding round, led by WisdomTree, with participation from Bank of America, Citigroup, KBC Group, Temasek, and Tradeweb. Existing investors include Santander, Barclays, BNP Paribas, DTCC, Euroclear, Goldman Sachs, ING, Nasdaq, State Street, and UBS.
Fnality is committed to using distributed ledger technology to build a regulated payment system based on central bank digital currencies to address the slow, expensive, and long settlement times of traditional wholesale payment systems for cross-border transactions. The company plans to use this round of funding to expand its pound sterling system to the US dollar and euro markets, targeting the cross-border payments market, which is valued at over $120 billion.