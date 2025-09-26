The post BlockDAG Outshines KAS & Pi with Massive Global Rollout of Miners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 09:00 BlockDAG’s global miner rollout and mobile adoption surpass Kaspa and Pi Network, proving real utility and top crypto project potential.  In a market crowded with speculation and short-term hype, discerning investors are increasingly looking at projects that combine technological progress with measurable adoption. Kaspa (KAS) price analysis shows the coin struggling within a narrow $0.083–$0.086 range, unable to decisively breach the $0.10 mark, reflecting a consolidation phase that may either cap gains or set the stage for a breakout. Pi Network (PI) updates signal meaningful protocol evolution, including built-in KYC and Rust smart contract support, yet adoption is still largely theoretical until the broader network comes online. In the midst of these developments, BlockDAG (BDAG) stands out as a top crypto project delivering tangible infrastructure at scale. With 20,000 miners sold globally and queued for shipment, the network is not only operational but expanding across 130+ countries. For buyers seeking top crypto projects that blend real-world utility, adoption, and technical credibility, BlockDAG’s momentum currently eclipses both Kaspa and Pi Network. Kaspa Faces $0.10 Resistance: Investors Watch for a Breakout or Breakdown Kaspa (KAS) is trading in a tight range between $0.083 and $0.086, with momentum indicators suggesting caution. The key support remains at $0.08, and if this level fails, the price could quickly retreat toward $0.06 or even $0.052. On the flip side, a decisive push above $0.10–$0.11 could spark fresh momentum, opening the door toward $0.12–$0.15. Traders are closely watching volume trends, as the current RSI levels signal weakness and open interest remains flat, reflecting indecision in the market. For long-term investors, this consolidation zone presents a chance to accumulate before a larger move, provided they can handle short-term volatility. If buying pressure strengthens, Kaspa may build a base for growth. But… The post BlockDAG Outshines KAS & Pi with Massive Global Rollout of Miners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 09:00 BlockDAG’s global miner rollout and mobile adoption surpass Kaspa and Pi Network, proving real utility and top crypto project potential.  In a market crowded with speculation and short-term hype, discerning investors are increasingly looking at projects that combine technological progress with measurable adoption. Kaspa (KAS) price analysis shows the coin struggling within a narrow $0.083–$0.086 range, unable to decisively breach the $0.10 mark, reflecting a consolidation phase that may either cap gains or set the stage for a breakout. Pi Network (PI) updates signal meaningful protocol evolution, including built-in KYC and Rust smart contract support, yet adoption is still largely theoretical until the broader network comes online. In the midst of these developments, BlockDAG (BDAG) stands out as a top crypto project delivering tangible infrastructure at scale. With 20,000 miners sold globally and queued for shipment, the network is not only operational but expanding across 130+ countries. For buyers seeking top crypto projects that blend real-world utility, adoption, and technical credibility, BlockDAG’s momentum currently eclipses both Kaspa and Pi Network. Kaspa Faces $0.10 Resistance: Investors Watch for a Breakout or Breakdown Kaspa (KAS) is trading in a tight range between $0.083 and $0.086, with momentum indicators suggesting caution. The key support remains at $0.08, and if this level fails, the price could quickly retreat toward $0.06 or even $0.052. On the flip side, a decisive push above $0.10–$0.11 could spark fresh momentum, opening the door toward $0.12–$0.15. Traders are closely watching volume trends, as the current RSI levels signal weakness and open interest remains flat, reflecting indecision in the market. For long-term investors, this consolidation zone presents a chance to accumulate before a larger move, provided they can handle short-term volatility. If buying pressure strengthens, Kaspa may build a base for growth. But…

BlockDAG Outshines KAS & Pi with Massive Global Rollout of Miners

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 14:04
Crypto News
  • 26 September 2025
  • |
  • 09:00

BlockDAG’s global miner rollout and mobile adoption surpass Kaspa and Pi Network, proving real utility and top crypto project potential. 

In a market crowded with speculation and short-term hype, discerning investors are increasingly looking at projects that combine technological progress with measurable adoption.

Kaspa (KAS) price analysis shows the coin struggling within a narrow $0.083–$0.086 range, unable to decisively breach the $0.10 mark, reflecting a consolidation phase that may either cap gains or set the stage for a breakout.

Pi Network (PI) updates signal meaningful protocol evolution, including built-in KYC and Rust smart contract support, yet adoption is still largely theoretical until the broader network comes online.

In the midst of these developments, BlockDAG (BDAG) stands out as a top crypto project delivering tangible infrastructure at scale. With 20,000 miners sold globally and queued for shipment, the network is not only operational but expanding across 130+ countries. For buyers seeking top crypto projects that blend real-world utility, adoption, and technical credibility, BlockDAG’s momentum currently eclipses both Kaspa and Pi Network.

Kaspa Faces $0.10 Resistance: Investors Watch for a Breakout or Breakdown

Kaspa (KAS) is trading in a tight range between $0.083 and $0.086, with momentum indicators suggesting caution. The key support remains at $0.08, and if this level fails, the price could quickly retreat toward $0.06 or even $0.052. On the flip side, a decisive push above $0.10–$0.11 could spark fresh momentum, opening the door toward $0.12–$0.15. Traders are closely watching volume trends, as the current RSI levels signal weakness and open interest remains flat, reflecting indecision in the market.

For long-term investors, this consolidation zone presents a chance to accumulate before a larger move, provided they can handle short-term volatility. If buying pressure strengthens, Kaspa may build a base for growth. But if support cracks, the downside could be sharp. Either way, the coming sessions may define whether Kaspa remains stable or shifts into a new trend.

Pi Network’s V23 Upgrade Signals Major Leap in Crypto Utility

Pi Network is completing its final Testnet1 upgrade, shifting from protocol version 22 to 23, a crucial step in its roadmap toward wider adoption. The update brings several important enhancements, such as built-in KYC verification directly at the protocol level, support for smart contracts developed in Rust, and improved compatibility for Linux node operators. These changes strengthen both the security and functionality of the network, creating a more stable environment for developers and users alike.

During the transition, short service disruptions are expected as node software and third-party applications adjust to the new system, though developers have assured that prior notices will be issued and interruptions should be minimal. With these technical milestones being achieved, Pi Network is showing clear progress in its evolution, positioning itself as a project moving steadily toward broader utility and stronger infrastructure in the competitive blockchain space.

BlockDAG’s Miner Rollout Redefines Crypto Credibility Amid Market Uncertainty

BlockDAG, which has raised almost $410 million in 30 presale batches and has delivered over 2900% ROI to early buyers, is fast emerging as the standout project in a market filled with speculation and hesitation. While coins like Kaspa struggle against resistance levels and Pi Network focuses on software upgrades, BlockDAG is demonstrating something most projects cannot: physical proof of growth.

With 20,000+ miners slated for delivery worldwide, BlockDAG is anchoring its credibility in tangible infrastructure, not just whitepapers or promises. This hardware expansion adds weight to BlockDAG’s ecosystem, showing investors that the network is not only active but also scaling in real time. In an industry often clouded by volatility and hype, miners on the ground represent adoption, utility, and sustained trust. Each shipment strengthens the network’s global reach, ensuring that BlockDAG isn’t just another presale coin but a functioning system with measurable proof of progress.

For buyers, the message is clear: while other projects are still navigating technical hurdles or speculative trading ranges, BlockDAG is already deploying infrastructure at scale. That makes it uniquely positioned to move beyond theory into practice, setting the stage for long-term dominance. Those who hesitate could end up as spectators to one of the rare crypto projects proving its worth in real time.

BlockDAG: Real Growth, Real Impact

As the crypto market navigates volatility and investor hesitation, the distinction between potential and proof has never been clearer. Kaspa (KAS) price analysis highlights resistance hurdles that may limit near-term growth, while Pi Network (PI) updates demonstrate technical upgrades but face adoption uncertainties.

BlockDAG, however, is already translating its roadmap into physical outcomes with 20,000 miners rolling out worldwide and 3M+ users engaging via the X1 Mobile Miner app. This deployment signals that BlockDAG is a top crypto project with measurable traction, infrastructure credibility, and global reach.

Investors looking at top crypto projects should recognize that BlockDAG is moving beyond promise to performance. In an era where many coins remain theoretical or hype-driven, BlockDAG provides concrete proof of network expansion, adoption, and utility. Missing this stage could mean watching one of the most structurally credible crypto stories unfold from the sidelines.

This publication is sponsored.

Source: https://coindoo.com/20k-miner-rollout-in-progress-blockdags-global-expansion-trumps-kaspas-0-10-wall-pis-upgrade-delays/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
