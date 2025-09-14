BlockDAG Ships 19,000+ X Series Miners as $405M Presale Powers Global Mining Network

2025/09/14
With over 19,000 miners shipped and 3M mobile users, BlockDAG’s X Series delivers real mining utility and global reach. Discover why this $405M crypto is built for mass adoption.

While most crypto presales focus on future promises and vague roadmaps, BlockDAG has taken a very different route, delivering real infrastructure before launch. At the center of this execution is the X Series mining lineup, a physical and digital mining ecosystem that anchors BlockDAG’s Proof-of-Work security model. From plug-and-play ASIC rigs to the accessible X1 mobile app, BlockDAG is building a crypto economy where users don’t just invest, they participate.

The vision has already resonated globally. With over 19,000 X Series miners sold and over 3 million mobile miners actively using the X1 app, BlockDAG isn’t waiting for Mainnet to deliver value. It’s already giving its community the tools to earn, mine, and grow.

The Full X Series: From Your Pocket to the Power Grid

The BlockDAG X Series includes a mining solution for every type of user, from curious first-time participants to veteran miners with high-capacity setups. It starts with the X1, a cloud-based mobile mining app that’s seen more than 2.5 million downloads worldwide. Designed to mine BDAG coins from a smartphone, the X1 makes entry into mining frictionless and reward-driven. Users can accumulate tokens ahead of launch, with future integration into the live network once Mainnet goes live.

Then comes the hardware range: the X10, X30, and X100. All three use custom ASIC chipsets engineered specifically for DAG mining, ensuring energy-efficient, high-performance output with minimal noise and compact design. The goal? To take mining out of garages and server rooms and put it into homes and workspaces without complexity or chaos.

Each device also comes with clearly defined earning potential. Based on the projected $0.05 BDAG listing price, the:

  • X10 is expected to earn up to $10/day
  • X30 up to $30/day
  • X100 up to $100/day

That structure gives miners a transparent earnings model, a rarity in a space often clouded by fluctuating hash rates and opaque incentives.

Shipping in Real-Time: Miner Deployment Is Already Underway

One of the strongest proofs of BlockDAG’s legitimacy lies in its delivery record. Unlike many presale projects that delay physical products until years after launch, BlockDAG has already begun mass shipping of the X10 miner, with thousands of units delivered across 130+ countries. The team has scaled operations to 2,000 units per week, meeting growing global demand and setting a new standard for crypto project accountability.

The X30 model is now entering its first shipment phase, and theX100 is undergoing final refinements in its beta production stage. This staggered rollout reflects BlockDAG’s structured roadmap: build, test, ship, repeat. It’s not just a story of miners, it’s a story of trust, deadlines, and consistent delivery.

As these miners activate across the world, they also begin building BlockDAG’s most important asset: its distributed computing network. Every X Series miner strengthens the blockchain’s infrastructure ahead of Mainnet and acts as a long-term contributor to security, transaction validation, and overall decentralization.

Mining Rewards With Real Utility

Mining with BlockDAG’s X Series isn’t about speculation, it’s about guaranteed participation in a functioning blockchain economy. Where most crypto projects offer tokens backed only by hype, BDAG offers an entire ecosystem: mining hardware, a real consensus model, a multi-layer tech stack, and thousands of users already earning and testing the system.

And it’s working. BlockDAG’s presale has surpassed $405 million, reflecting growing confidence in its model. With over 312,000 coin holders, BlockDAG’s miner community is no longer a niche, it’s the core of the project’s credibility.

The mobile mining app, in particular, is bringing millions of users into the ecosystem who may have never owned a mining rig. The X1’s Proof-of-Engagement model rewards user activity, not just processing power. This democratizes access and builds a more inclusive and globally distributed network.

What Makes BlockDAG’s Mining Model Unique

There are several aspects that set BlockDAG’s mining model apart from older Layer 1 networks:

  1. Hybrid Architecture: BlockDAG combines the security of Proof-of-Work with the scalability of DAG. Mining is not just about maintaining a chain, it’s about fueling a high-throughput, low-latency ecosystem.
  2. User-Centric Design: From mobile miners to compact hardware devices, every product in the X Series is built for usability. No technical setup, no steep learning curve, just plug in and start earning.
  3. Global Distribution: With shipments already reaching 130+ countries, BlockDAG’s miner presence is not theoretical, it’s real, active, and international.
  4. Defined Earnings Potential: The clear daily earning benchmarks make the mining proposition easy to understand and plan around, no vague promises, just math.

Presale + Mining = Long-Term Ecosystem Strength

BlockDAG’s ability to combine a successful presale with hardware deployment is rare in crypto. Many projects raise money and build years later, if ever. BlockDAG is building in real time. Its miners are out in the world. Its community is mining BDAG before the token even hits exchanges. And its roadmap is tied not just to coin price, but to infrastructure expansion.

This gives BlockDAG a long-term advantage in the Layer 1 space. Its mining network isn’t just about decentralization, it’s the foundation of network value, governance, and ongoing rewards.

As more miners go live and more users join the ecosystem, the strength of BlockDAG’s consensus grows, setting it up to become a high-throughput, globally distributed blockchain that doesn’t just match expectations but outperforms them.

The Last Line

The numbers speak for themselves: $405M raised, 19,000+ miners being shipped, 3M mobile users, and a presale that’s nearing its end with no signs of slowing. But beyond the numbers, what truly defines BlockDAG’s X Series mining strategy is execution.

It’s a working model for how crypto projects should be built, on products, not just promises. With plug-and-play hardware, transparent earnings, and real shipments already underway, BlockDAG is showing that mining can be inclusive, profitable, and global. For anyone still wondering whether this is the best crypto to buy or mine in 2025, the X Series has already answered.

