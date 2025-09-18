Bloomberg analysts predict that over 100 crypto ETFs will be listed in the next 12 months.

PANews reported on September 18 that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote on the X platform that the number of ETF listings doubled after the US SEC implemented universal ETF listing standards. Therefore, after the new regulations are introduced, it is likely that more than 100 crypto ETFs will be listed in the next 12 months.
Earlier today, news broke that the U.S. SEC approved universal listing standards to speed up the approval of cryptocurrency ETFs .
