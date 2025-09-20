BNB Chain is now once again established as a leader in decentralized finance, and the most recent figures indicate a total value locked (TVL) of $9.87 billion.BNB Chain is now once again established as a leader in decentralized finance, and the most recent figures indicate a total value locked (TVL) of $9.87 billion.

BNB Chain DeFi Ecosystem Expands with $9.87B Locked Across Projects

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 11:00
Binance Coin
BNB$996.9+0.58%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001854-6.22%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00582-3.16%
bnb main

BNB Chain is now once again established as a leader in decentralized finance, and the most recent figures indicate a total value locked (TVL) of $9.87 billion. The expansion indicates how the chain can draw in a broad spectrum of DeFi apps comprising of decentralized exchanges, lending protocols, yield applications and physical asset tokenization. 

The ecosystem is not only powerful in terms of pure value but also the diversification of projects that make the ecosystem prosper.

CAKE, XVS, and LISTA Lead with Billions in Value

Three leading projects in BNB Chain occupy approximately three-quarter of the locked value, which reflects the capital concentration in the old platforms. CAKE, the most popular decentralized exchange (DEX) in the ecosystem, has the highest share of 25.37 with a TVL amounting to $2.18 billion. In the second place is XVS (Venus Protocol), an lending platform that has locked in a sum of 2.03 billion representing $23.62.

Lista which is the third-largest contributor is a combination of lending and collateralized debt positions (CDP). It covers 23.04 percent of the total ecosystem or $1.98 billion. Collectively, the three giants are locked in more than $6.19 billion highlighting their dominant presence in the BNB Chain DeFi activity.

SOLV and Emerging Platforms Expand DeFi Use Cases

There are a number of platforms beyond the top three that are establishing major bases in the DeFi field. Solv, a tokenization company that focuses on real world assets is valued at $497.14 million or 5.79% of the total value locked. This is an indicator of increased interest in DeFi bridges between conventional finance and blockchain. 

Even farming and yield platforms are adding richness to the ecosystem. Farms platform, DeSyn, has raised a total of $373.12 million and yield-based protocol, Pendle, possesses $370.92 milion. They constitute approximately 4.34 per cent. and 4.32 per cent. of BNB Chain locked value respectively.

Mid-Tier Projects Strengthening Ecosystem Diversity

There are multiple mid-level projects, which are crucial to diversifying the DeFi opportunities on the BNB Chain. Another decentralized exchange, ASTER, adds up to $325.64 million, which is 3.79 per cent of the total TVL. 

One of the best-established players in the global DeFi industry, AAVE has also expanded lending operations to BNB Chain with a value of 3.41% or $293.10 million. Concurrently, AVL, a collateralized debt position (CDP) initiative puts $284.16 million in the chain, which translates to 3.31%. 

Such projects outline how DeFi on BNB Chain is not just concentrated with a limited number of giants but it is backed by a strong mid-tier ecosystem.

COW Protocol Adds Yield Depth

Further down in the top ten, there is a yield oriented site, COW, which contributes $258.61 million or 3.01% to the value of the chain. 

Though still small in comparison with other leaders such as CAKE or XVS, COW shows that the ecosystem is able to support specialized yield projects. Such niche markets commonly act as new user points, expanding the adoption and testing new yield strategies. They are growing at a rate that highlights the significance of having a large player and more agile protocols of smaller scale that encourage experimentation in DeFi.

BNB Chain’s Position in the Global DeFi Landscape

The $9.87 billion TVL mark reinforces the competitive position of BNB Chain within the international DeFi environment. 

The chain has helped liquidity to flow and innovate through a broad range of decentralized exchanges, lending solutions, collateralized debt products, and yield platforms. Capital allocation on projects shows that there is stability on the dominant players and new platforms. 

As genuine assets and yield maximization are increasingly attractive, BNB Chain is perfectly positioned to continue being a center of DeFi growth in 2025 and beyond.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0862-3.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017495+0.20%
Wink
LIKE$0.009244-5.18%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Share
The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox virtual world and gaming platform is pushing forward with its next big metaverse chapter, announcing the launch of Alpha Season 6 on September 24.  The nine-week campaign will spotlight a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, marking one of the platform’s most notable cultural tie-ins. Reportedly, experiences inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia and Mad Apple shows will headline the season. Players will also gain access to Cirque-themed Mannequin avatar collectibles, which can evolve into costumes based on real performers and unlock seasonal bonuses. In total, Season 6 will feature 25 experiences tied to well-knownContinue reading on DailyCoin.
RealLink
REAL$0.06335-1.82%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000704+1.14%
MAD
MAD$0.00000267-2.90%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:45
Share
SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/gensler-crypto-enforcement-defends-regulations/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017495+0.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 10:10
Share

Trending News

More

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

Trump's confidante Steve Bannon says Scott Bessent should run both the Fed and Treasury