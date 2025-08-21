‘BNB Microstrategy’ faces imminent Nasdaq delisting as price falls below threshold

Windtree, a biotech-turned BNB treasury firm, is facing delisting from the Nasdaq on August 21.

Summary Nasdaq is set to delist Windtree on August 21, following non-compliance with its $1 share price rule

Windtree’s stock price lost 97.74% in the past six months, to $0.11

Delisting would make it much harder for Windtree to gain access to public markets

Struggling biotech Windtree’s pivot to BNB treasuries could soon come to an end. On Tuesday, August 19, regulatory filings showed that Windtree, sometimes called “BNB Microstrategy,” is facing imminent delisting on Nasdaq over non-compliance.

According to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nasdaq will delist Windtree on August 21. Namely, Nasdaq companies must trade above $1 per share, while Windtree, under the ticker WINT, is trading at $0.11.

Critically, the move could place Windtree’s pivot to BNB treasuries at risk. Specifically, the Nasdaq listing effectively turns Windtree into a leveraged play on BNB available on the public market. Without access to the Nasdaq, it would be more difficult for average investors to acquire Windtree’s stock.

Struggling Windtree pivoted to BNB treasuries

Windtree, a biotech firm, announced its pivot to a BNB treasury firm after years of slow business. In the past six months, its stock price has fallen 97.74% to its current level of $0.11.

On July 16, the company first announced plans to purchase $60 million worth of BNB tokens from Build and Build Corp., with the potential to acquire $140 million more. This put the company’s total financing up to $200 million for its BNB treasury.

Just a week later, on July 24, the firm announced securing another $520 million in financing. $500 would come from an equity line of credit agreement with an undisclosed financeer, and another $20 million from a direct stock purchase from Build and Build Corp.