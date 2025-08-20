Bossjob’s Twin Engine Strategy Revolutionizes Talent Acquisition at Tokyo WebX Summit

By: Coinstats
2025/08/20 12:06
Moonveil
MORE$0.10019+0.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1269-2.83%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021856-0.27%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000403-3.58%
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.010313-2.94%

BitcoinWorld

Bossjob’s Twin Engine Strategy Revolutionizes Talent Acquisition at Tokyo WebX Summit

TOKYO, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bossjob, Asia’s premier Web3 talent ecosystem, has confirmed its role as a GOLD partner at the Tokyo WebX Summit on August 25–26. As the only provider offering a comprehensive talent solution that combines an AI-driven recruitment platform with top-tier headhunting, it will debut its “dual-engine drive” strategy to the Asian market at this prestigious event. Bossjob will also announce its participation in Token2049, Asia’s leading digital asset summit, taking place in Singapore this October.

The Tokyo WebX Summit presents Bossjob with a unique opportunity to demonstrate how their dual-engine approach, combining AI technology and elite headhunting services, delivers a holistic solution for Web3 enterprises, from talent identification and precise matching to seamless onboarding.

Engine One: AI Recruitment Platform Paving the Web3 Talent Expressway

With a network comprising over 1000 Web3 companies, the platform serves as a self-reinforcing ecosystem, leveraging the following key advantages:

  • Data-driven efficiency: The platform’s AI system automatically captures on-chain developer activities (including GitHub, Dune, and smart contract engagements) for every job posting, continuously enriching its extensive talent pool of over 100,000 individuals and meticulously managing 87 key competency dimensions.
  • Dynamic model optimization: To address the rapidly evolving skill requirements in the Web3 domain, such as sudden surges in demand for Move language expertise, the platform can swiftly recalibrate its job matching model within 72 hours, ensuring a consistent matching accuracy of over 92%.

Engine Two: Elite Headhunting Overcoming High Barriers in the Talent War

In just 16 months, Bossjob’s headhunting division has placed top talent in 30+ leading Web3 projects with tailored solutions:

  • Extensive intelligence network: Tapping into 200+ core developer Discord communities to precisely track target talents’ activities and skills.
  • Rapid talent delivery: Secured a Rust-proficient Security Audit Director with Japan’s FSA compliance expertise for a top-3 global crypto exchange in just 7 days.
  • Retention-focused approach: Offers anti-poaching measures and a unique compensation hedging model to protect against market volatility, ensuring long-term talent stability and company security.

Andy, CEO of Bossjob in Web3, highlighted, “In just 16 months, our headhunting business has delivered efficiently by transforming our platform’s talent pool of over 20,000 individuals into a dynamic ‘live ammunition depot,’ paving the way for future connections and empowering companies to dominate the Asian Web3 talent landscape.”

For more information, please visit https://go.bossjob.com/web3_7xJ9kL2P

 

This post Bossjob’s Twin Engine Strategy Revolutionizes Talent Acquisition at Tokyo WebX Summit first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by chainwire

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

PANews reported on August 20th that the Mitosis Foundation, a modular liquidity protocol, announced that registration for the $MITO Genesis airdrop will open at 00:00 UTC on August 20th and
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000801+10.78%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00714+2.43%
Share
PANews2025/08/20 11:46
Share
Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

The post Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman said staff should be allowed to hold small amounts of crypto to gain practical understanding. Her remarks emphasized blockchain’s potential to reduce friction in asset transfers and called for legal frameworks to evolve in parallel. Legal experts say her comments mark a regulatory shift, though some warn staff holdings could pose conflict-of-interest risks. Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision, Michelle Bowman, told a crypto conference in Jackson Hole on Tuesday that she favors allowing central bank staff to hold small amounts of crypto, an idea that, if formally proposed, could alter the Fed’s internal rules and spur debate over how the institution engages with digital assets. The approach should consider allowing Federal Reserve staff “to hold de minimus amounts of crypto or other types of digital assets,” Bowman told audiences in prepared remarks at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on Tuesday. Bowman framed the conversation as one about tokenization’s role in reducing frictions in asset transfers, highlighting how the technology could streamline ownership changes, cut costs, and expand access to capital markets. ﻿ “It is possible that we could see a ‘tipping point’ where the processes themselves are well-established, and legal frameworks have been updated to permit a wider range of activities relying on the new technology,” she explained. A “similar challenge with blockchain technologies” is that adoption depends not only on technical progress but also on legal and regulatory frameworks keeping pace with how the systems are used in practice, Bowman noted. “We stand at a crossroads: we can either seize the opportunity to shape the future or risk being left behind,” Bowman said. Crypto policy and legal observers argue Bowman’s comments amount to more than industry talk, carrying weight beyond the symposium setting. Her remarks “hint at a more open,…
Vice
VICE$0.01187-1.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1002+0.12%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 12:21
Share
What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

In the past two days, there has been more discussion about Solana's 100,000 TPS. The reason is that @cavemanloverboy did run 100,000+ TPS on the Solana mainnet, but most people
Moonveil
MORE$0.1002+0.12%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01837-0.97%
Share
PANews2025/08/20 12:00
Share

Trending News

More

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

Monad Launches Cards for Crypto Twitter, Sparks Airdrop Speculation

Core Foundation and Hex Trust partner to provide BTC staking services to institutional clients