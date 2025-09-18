Boyaa Interactive has completed its HK$370 million Bitcoin purchase plan, and the company now holds a total of 4,091 BTC

PANews reported on September 18 that Boyaa Interactive announced that the group has completed its plan to use approximately HK$370 million in proceeds from the placement to purchase Bitcoin, purchasing a total of approximately 411 Bitcoins at an average purchase price of approximately US$115,400 per Bitcoin.

This move aims to deepen the company's Web3 business layout and promote the long-term sustainable development of the gaming ecosystem. As of the date of this announcement, the company held a total of 4,091 bitcoins, with a total cost of approximately $279 million and an average cost of approximately $68,100 per bitcoin.

Earlier news reported that Xinhuo Technology and Boyaa Interactive reached a strategic cooperation to expand the Web3 ecosystem. As of late August, Boyaa Interactive held approximately 3,670 BTC .