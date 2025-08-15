Brazil Unveils US Tariff Countermeasures as Trade Conflict Worsens

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/15 16:30
U
U$0.02-4.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.71-3.97%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12506-6.43%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001819-3.03%

Brazil has unveiled a series of countermeasures to soften the blow that national producers will have to endure as the Trump Administration imposes a 50% tariff regime on exports to the U.S. The measures do not include enacting reciprocal levies, as President Lula stated that these could worsen the already strained bilateral relations.

Brazil Directs Fresh Funding to Alleviate 50% Tariff Blow

Brazil, the eighth-largest economy in the world, is preparing to deal with the effects of the 50% tariff regime enacted by the Trump administration on its exports. On Wednesday, Brazilian authorities unveiled an aid package focused on helping producers of items that will have to pay these levies to soften the effects of these measures.

The Plan, called “Sovereign Brazil,” involves a $5.55 billion credit line that will be used to help these producers, and also another fund directed to issue tax rate cuts to smaller companies.

The plan was enacted by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva via an executive order that will have to be supported and approved by Congress. While Brazil had approved a regulation to allow the government to respond with reciprocal tariffs to this threat, Lula decided against it.

“We are not announcing reciprocity measures. We don’t want, at first, to do anything that could justify worsening our relations,” he stated.

The Trump Administration linked the new 50% regulatory regime to an alleged ongoing censorship campaign by the Brazilian government against U.S.-based social media companies and the “witch hunt” against former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently facing trial for his participation in a coup attempt.

Nonetheless, President Lula has rejected U.S. intervention in national policy issues. “We will insist on negotiating… but our sovereignty is untouchable,” he stressed.

More recently, Eduardo Bolsonaro, Brazilian congressman and son of Jair Bolsonaro, warned that the U.S. government would exert more pressure on Brazil by enacting a new set of sanctions and more tariffs.

Talking with Reuters, he said that Brazil “could expect more tariffs, because Brazilian authorities have not changed their behavior.”

Read more: Trump Administration Imposes 50% Tariff on Brazilian Imports

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001031-4.44%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002047-4.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2.905-5.35%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01369-5.06%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.50669-15.61%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07463-4.08%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2058-2.74%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share

Trending News

More

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy