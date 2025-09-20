Bribery Scandal Highlights How Crypto Fraudsters Target Social Media Platforms

X has disclosed that organized scam networks offered bribes through middlemen to reinstate accounts previously banned for crypto-related fraud, highlighting a new layer of corruption in the fight against online financial crime.

How the Scam Worked

Suspended accounts weren’t simply disgruntled users – many were tied to structured fraud operations that promoted fake investments, “giveaway” schemes, and token pump-and-dumps. Once removed from the platform, some operators attempted to buy their way back in, dangling cash to insiders in exchange for restored access.

Investigators found links to known cybercrime organizations such as The Com, which has a track record of running large-scale digital fraud campaigns. The groups often lured victims through slick adverts before redirecting them to phishing websites where personal details and funds could be siphoned off.

The bribery revelations land in the middle of a surge in crypto crime. Just last month, blockchain trackers reported a 15% rise in hacks, including the theft of more than $90 million in Bitcoin. Fraudulent networks are also spreading across multiple platforms, creating a cat-and-mouse game for regulators and exchanges alike.

X’s Counterattack

For X, the discovery was treated as an attack on its very infrastructure. The company has launched legal proceedings against individuals tied to the bribery scheme and is now working with law enforcement agencies to ensure accountability.

“This isn’t just about breaking rules,” a company statement read. “It’s about criminal organizations attempting to weaponize social media at scale. We will not allow it.”

Why It Matters

The episode underscores how deeply crypto fraud networks are embedding themselves into the digital economy – not only exploiting users but also probing for weaknesses inside the platforms themselves. For X, the scandal has become a test of whether it can enforce a zero-tolerance policy while still managing an open, global platform.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

