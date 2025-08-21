Bruno Mars Sees One Of His Biggest Singles Reach A Major Landmark

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 23:08
102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball - Show

Bruno Mars’ “Die With a Smile” celebrates 52 weeks on the U.K.’s Official Singles chart — his third track to reach that milestone — while “Apt.” with Rosé climbs. LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 02: Singer Bruno Mars performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

getty

Bruno Mars claims two hit songs in the United Kingdom this week, as a pair of his 2024 collaborations with two of the most successful women in the global music industry — Rosé and Lady Gaga — find space on the Official Singles chart.

His throwback duet with Gaga, “Die With a Smile,” reaches a landmark as it refuses to budge and once again ranks as one of the most successful tracks in the country.

“Die With a Smile” Holds as it Reaches One Year

“Die With a Smile” is steady at No. 54 on the Official Singles chart as it celebrates its first year on the list of the 100 most consumed songs in the U.K. Both musicians have reached that special number previously, but Mars hasn’t scored a one-year winner for quite some time.

“Uptown Funk” and “Just the Way You Are”

Throughout his career, Mars has seen a trio of songs rack up at least 52 stays on the Official Singles chart. His longest-running smash remains “Uptown Funk,” a collaboration with Mark Ronson, which held on for 76 weeks. His solo smash “Just the Way You Are” managed 66.

“Die With a Smile” is Still a Top 40 Bestseller

“Die With a Smile” appears on four tallies in the U.K., and it celebrates 52 weeks on each and every one of them. While the Grammy-winning cut sits in the lower half of the Official Singles chart, it remains a top 40 win on the other trio of rosters. “Die With a Smile” rises on both the Official Singles Downloads and Official Singles Sales rankings, improving to Nos. 30 and 31, respectively. At the same time, it descends several spots to No. 36 on the Official Streaming roster.

“Apt.” with Rosé Beats “Die with a Smile”

Mars also claims a top 40 win on the Official Singles chart with “Apt.,” which is fronted by Blackpink singer Rosé. That tune also appears on streaming and sales lists as well and outperforms “Die With a Smile” by more than 20 spaces as it improves to No. 33 on the main songs tally.

Both “Apt.” and “Die with a Smile” Missed No. 1

While “Apt.” and “Die With a Smile” rank among Mars’ longest-running hits on the Official Singles chart, neither one reached No. 1. Both smashes peaked at No. 2 on the competitive roster, just barely missing out on becoming historic champions.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/21/bruno-mars-sees-one-of-his-biggest-singles-reach-a-major-landmark/

