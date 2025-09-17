Build AI Agents: YouTube Summarizer Agent

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/17 13:58
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1366-0.94%
LightLink
LL$0.01174-2.97%
Walk Token
WALK$0.02477--%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Particl
PART$0.2072+1.32%

This is the first article in a two-part series on building AI Agents from the ground up. In this article, we will explore the value of AI Agents, introduce popular Agentic AI platforms, and walk through a hands-on tutorial for building a simple AI Agent. The second part of the series will dive deeper with a hands-on tutorial, where we’ll build Agents that can automate tasks and interact with external tools and APIs. Article 1. Getting Started with Agentic AI: Build Your First AI Agent with Phidata The use of the term “AI Agent” has increased by 10x in the last 1 year (Google Trends).

Example of an AI Agent application

Before diving into the working of AI Agents, let’s begin with a relatable example of how AI Agents can transform everyday tasks in the near future.

Imagine planning for a vacation.

Today’s world: Hotels, Flights and Rental cars are booked independently and places to visit are planned based on weather, preferences and family composition (single, couple, with kids). It is a time-consuming and fragmented process.

Agentic AI world: Now, imagine simply giving a prompt like the following

\

An AI Agent could instantly generate a few tailored travel packages – with flights, hotels, cars and provide food recommendations, and an optimized itinerary, so you can just pick the one that fits your needs.

Fundamentals of AI Agents

In simple terms, AI Agents are systems that can perform tasks autonomously by interpreting the data from the environment, making decisions based on that data to achieve the goals. Think of them as orchestrators – connecting various tools, using Large Language Models (LLM) to reason, plan and execute tasks. For intro about LLMs, refer to these articles (link1, link2)

Let’s breakdown this definition using the above vacation planning example:

  1. Perform tasks autonomously: Book flight, hotel, rental car reservations through the respective vendors.
  2. Interpreting the data: It takes into account factors like weather, traffic and local events to suggest best activities that fits the pace.
  3. Making decisions: Consider there are dozens of restaurants available, Agents can provide recommendations based on the indicated preference and past reviews.
  4. Achieve goals: Ultimately, it puts together a travel plan that matches the requirements – dates, duration, preferences and family needs.

Agentic AI Platforms

An Agentic AI framework is a toolkit that enables the creation of AI systems capable of reasoning, planning, and taking actions autonomously or semi-autonomously through tool use and memory. These frameworks provide the structure needed to create agents that can interact with their environment, make decisions and execute tasks.

There are several popular Agentic AI platforms such as LangChain, CrewAI, Phidata. For this tutorial, we will use the Phidata platform – a lightweight and developer-friendly platform. Phidata comes with built-in access to a variety of tools and LLMs, allowing to build and deploy AI Agents within just a few lines of code.

Image. Popular built-in Tools and Model wrappers in Phidata. For a full list, links here – Models, Tools.

Build a Youtube summarizer Agent

The Youtube Summarizer Agent is designed to extract key insights and main points from any YouTube video. It saves time by providing concise summaries without needing to watch the entire content. For the purpose of the tutorial, we will use Google Colab notebook to write and execute the code and Phidata Agentic AI Platform to power the Agent.

Model: Within Phidata, we will leverage the Groq model hosting platform – an inference service that runs LLMs on a dedicated GPU infrastructure (note that it is different from Grok which is a LLM from xAI). Since LLMs are resource intensive, using Groq helps to offload computation from the local hardware or Colab provided hardware, ensuring faster and more efficient execution. Groq has access to multiple models from different LLM providers. (see full list here)

Tools: To retrieve YouTube video data, we will use the built-in Tool from Phidata framework (called YouTubeTools). This tool helps us to access video metadata and captions which the agent then passes to the chosen LLM to generate accurate and insightful summaries.

Here is the code for a Youtube summarizer agent:

from phi.agent import Agent  from phi.model.groq import Groq  from phi.model.openai import OpenAIChat  from phi.tools.youtube_tools import YouTubeTools agent = Agent( # model=Groq(id="llama3-8b-8192"),                model=Groq(id="llama-3.3-70b-versatile"),  ## Toggle with different LLM model                tools=[YouTubeTools()],                show_tool_calls=True,                # debug_mode=True,                description="You are a YouTube agent. Obtain the captions of a YouTube video and answer questions.", )  agent.print_response("Summarize this video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vStJoetOxJg", markdown=True, stream=True)

Following is the output generated by the YouTube Summarizer agent (above code). The youtube link in the above code is a video of Andrew Ng on the Machine Learning specialization. As shown below, it accurately summarizes the video content. Note that the response may vary for each run because of the probabilistic nature of LLMs.

Detailed Tutorial

Clone Notebook

==Step 1==: Clone colab notebook here (it requires Google account)

==Step 2==: Install dependencies (first cell with code)

Get API key for Groq

In order to run the Agent, given we use the Groq model hosting platform, we need an account with Groq. Follow the below steps to sign up / log in to Groq and get an API key.

==Step 1==: Visit the Groq Developer Portal Open your browser and go to: https://console.groq.com

==Step 2==: Sign Up or Log In If you already have an account, click Log In. If you’re new, click Sign Up and follow the prompts to create an account (you may need to verify your email).

==Step 3==: Access the API Section Once logged in, you'll land on the Groq Console. Navigate to the API Keys section from the sidebar or dashboard.

==Step 4==: Generate a New API Key Click the “Create API Key” button. Give your key a name (e.g., "workshop-key"). Click Create or Generate.

==Step 5==: Copy and Store the Key Securely Your API key will be shown only once — copy it immediately and store it in a secured location. Never expose your API key in client-side code or public repositories.

Add the API key in the Secret Manager

==Step 1==: Click on Secrets (Key sign) on the left pane of colab

==Step 2==: Provide the name as GROQAPIKEY and Value as API Key copied in Step 5 above

==Step 3==: Toggle "ON" the notebook access.

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FUNToken Secures Audit Approval for $5M Giveaway Smart Contract from CredShields

FUNToken Secures Audit Approval for $5M Giveaway Smart Contract from CredShields

FUNToken today announced that its highly anticipated $5 million community giveaway smart contract has successfully passed an independent security audit by CredShields, a leading blockchain security firm.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005259-5.60%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/17 19:36
Share
Strategy bought 245 bitcoins last week, spending $26 million

Strategy bought 245 bitcoins last week, spending $26 million

PANews reported on June 23 that according to the 8-K document submitted by Strategy to the SEC, the company purchased 245 bitcoins at an average price of $105,856 per bitcoin
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0768-10.80%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 20:01
Share
BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt

BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   BitGo gaat vanuit Frankfurt crypto aanbieden in Europa. Dat maakt het Amerikaanse digitale assetbedrijf vandaag bekend in een persbericht.  BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt De Duitse dochteronderneming, BitGo Europe GmbH, heeft goedkeuring gekregen van de Duitse toezichthouder BaFin voor een uitbreiding van zijn bestaande licentie. Daarmee kan het bedrijf zijn Europese dienstverlening uitbreiden met gereguleerde crypto diensten vanuit Frankfurt. De uitbreiding markeert een belangrijke stap voor institutionele beleggers in Europa, die nu toegang krijgen tot een breed scala aan handelsmogelijkheden via BitGo’s over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk en een high-performance elektronische handelsomgeving. Daarmee zijn duizenden digitale activa en stablecoins direct te verhandelen, onder toezicht van de Europese Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR). Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? Het zijn prima tijden voor crypto. Bitcoin haalde een aantal weken terug een nieuwe all-time high en lijkt voor nieuw definitief boven de $100K te blijven. Na een flinke stijging van Bitcoin volgen vaak de altcoins. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie in 2025? In dit… Continue reading BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); BitGo Europe ontving in mei 2025 al een eerste MiCAR-vergunning van BaFin voor bewaar- en custodian-diensten. Met de nieuwe uitbreiding biedt het bedrijf nu een volledige suite van crypto-diensten: custody, staking, transfers en gereguleerde handel. Brett Reeves, Head of European Sales and Go Network bij BitGo, licht toe: “We zijn verheugd ons Europese platform verder te versterken en klanten in staat te stellen om naadloos, concurrerend en met vertrouwen te handelen. Door onze institutionele custody-oplossing te combineren met hoogwaardige uitvoering krijgen klanten toegang tot diepe liquiditeit, terwijl hun assets veilig in MiCAR-conforme cold storage zijn te bewaren. Dit is een game-changer voor instellingen die veilig en efficiënt willen opereren in de digitale-assetsmarkt.” Toegang tot crypto De uitbreiding betekent dat Europese investeerders via BitGo toegang krijgen tot een breed spectrum aan liquiditeitsbronnen, waaronder topmarktmaker-desks en grote crypto beurzen. Dankzij deze geaggregeerde liquiditeit kunnen beleggers rekenen op scherpe prijzen en betrouwbare uitvoering van transacties. De nieuwe handelsdiensten zijn specifiek ontworpen om te voldoen aan de uiteenlopende behoeften van instellingen: Spot crypto trading in duizenden tokens en stablecoins. Naadloze integratie met bestaande custody-oplossingen. Beveiligde infrastructuur, waarbij assets in cold storage zijn te bewaren. Transparantie en MiCAR-conform toezicht via BaFin. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Belang voor de Europese cryptomarkt De stap van BitGo komt op een moment dat de Europese digitale-assetsmarkt in een fase van professionalisering en consolidatie belandt. Sinds de invoering van MiCAR in 2024 moeten cryptobedrijven voldoen aan strengere regels rond toezicht, kapitaalvereisten en klantbescherming. Voor institutionele beleggers biedt dat meer zekerheid, maar tegelijkertijd betekent het ook dat alleen partijen met een stevige infrastructuur en voldoende kapitaal in staat zijn om een volwaardig dienstenpakket aan te bieden. BitGo positioneert zich hiermee als een van de weinig gereguleerde custodians die zowel bewaar- als handelsdiensten kunnen combineren. Volgens marktanalisten kan dit een stimulans zijn voor grotere institutionele instroom in crypto, omdat de combinatie van veiligheid, liquiditeit en gereguleerd toezicht vaak een vereiste is voor banken, pensioenfondsen en vermogensbeheerders. BitGo’s internationale positie BitGo is in 2013 opgericht en geldt wereldwijd als een van de pioniers in crypto-infrastructuur. Het bedrijf biedt diensten aan op het gebied van custody, wallets, staking, handel, financiering en settlement. BitGo bedient duizenden institutionele klanten, waaronder cryptobeurzen, platforms en grote merken binnen de industrie. De uitbreiding van BitGo Europe’s licentie door BaFin markeert een belangrijke verschuiving in het Europese crypto-landschap. Institutionele investeerders kunnen nu rekenen op een partij die zowel veiligheid als liquiditeit biedt, volledig in lijn met MiCAR. Voor Europa betekent dit een verdere stap richting een rijpere en gereguleerde digitale-assetsmarkt, waarin instellingen met vertrouwen kapitaal kunnen inzetten. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt is geschreven door Wessel Simons en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.4167-4.83%
Wink
LIKE$0.010212+0.43%
ArchLoot
AL$0.085+0.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 18:46
Share

Trending News

More

FUNToken Secures Audit Approval for $5M Giveaway Smart Contract from CredShields

Strategy bought 245 bitcoins last week, spending $26 million

BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt

Chainlink (LINK) Eyes $40 as Bull Flag Builds on Weekly Chart

XRP ETF Interest Surges as XRP Tundra Platform Enables ‘Overnight Wealth Creation’ Through Revolutionary Yield Generation