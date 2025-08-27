Buy the Dip, Says Geoff Kendrick

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 04:39
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019071+2.06%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-1.40%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0615+1.48%
Navcoin
NAV$0.04688-0.84%

Ether (ETH) and the ETH treasury companies are cheap at today’s levels, Standard Chartered’s global head of digital assets research, Geoff Kendrick, said in emailed comments Tuesday.

Since the start of June, ether (ETH) treasury companies have purchased 2.6% of all ETH in circulation. When combined with exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows since then, the combination of the two has purchased a staggering 4.9% of all ETH in circulation, the analyst noted.

As a result the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency hit a fresh all-time high of $4,955, on Sunday 24, Kendrick said.

Although these inflows have been significant, the point, said Kendrick, is that they are just getting started. He previously estimated that the treasury companies would end up owning 10% of all ETH in circulation, a goal that definitely seems in reach.

Despite the recent plunge in ETH, Kendrick is sticking with his previous forecast that ether would reach $7,500 by year-end. He views the sell-off to below $4,500 over the last two days as creating a great entry point.

Turning to the valuation of ether treasury companies, Kendrick said they have continued to normalize. The mNAV multiples (the ratio of the value of their crypto holdings versus stock market capitalization) for Sharplink Gaming and Bitmine Immersion have declined, falling below that of Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR).

Given that the ether treasury companies are able to capture ETH’s 3% staking yield, Kendrick sees no reason for the mNAV multiples to be below that of MSTR (which captures no such staking yield).

Furthermore, the SBET announcement on Friday that it will repurchase stock if the NAV multiple falls below 1.0, creates a hard floor for the ETH treasury multiples, he added.

ETH ETF Flows Remained Strong Despite Sell-Off

Despite Monday’s market rout, which dragged ether (ETH) down 8% — about four times bitcoin’s (BTC) decline — investors in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) kept buying.

The funds saw about $444 million in inflows on Monday, led by BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust’s (ETHA) $315 milllion, according to Farside Investors.

That followed $338 million in inflows for the group on Friday when ether was soaring following dovish Jackson Hole remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Read more: Ethereum Treasury Stocks ‘Better Buy’ Than ETH ETFs, Standard Chartered Says

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/26/ether-and-eth-treasury-companies-look-undervalued-after-plunge-standard-chartered

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific (SMLR) announced a three-year plan on Thursday to boost its Bitcoin holdings to 105,000 BTC by the end of 2027. The announcement comes after it appointed a new executive to spearhead its Bitcoin strategy.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,247.28+1.22%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 13:00
Share
Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Discover the 7 best crypto sportsbooks with BTC and TON support, no KYC, fast payouts, and full football market coverage in 2025.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,247.28+1.22%
TONCOIN
TON$3.167+1.89%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/27 03:44
Share
Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Today, Canary Capital, a digital asset manager, has filed an S-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Trump Coin ETF. Once approved, the ETF will trade under the ticker “MRCA” and will be part of Canary’s larger plan to focus on  American-made crypto projects.  This filing came just […]
U
U$0.0114-6.86%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.472+4.48%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03634+1.33%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 01:48
Share

Trending News

More

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating