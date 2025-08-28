Camp Network Is Live! A Blockchain That Redefines AI Intellectual Property Ownership

Camp Network, an autonomous IP layer, has announced the official launch of its mainnet. This is a pivotal moment where the market is witnessing a convergence of the three main technologies of today; blockchain, artificial intelligence, and intellectual property management.

Camp Network is a platform aiming to enable a future where AI agents are empowered on user-owned IP. The platform is working to build a decentralized creative economy where creators hold the ownership of their digital assets and have a full control over their intellectual property.

The launch of mainnet succeeds a very impressive performance of testnet. This success not only gives a picture of a bright future for the mainnet, but also an indication of rising demand for IP solutions that are blockchain-based.

The launch of testnet saw a tremendous response from the crypto world with over 90 million transactions and 50+ live dApps. Cryto analysts term this numbers as an establishment of a new standard for IP licensing and monetization in the AI world.

Additionally, there are more numbers that give a picture of the power of decentralized IP management solutions. So far, Camp Network has registered 7 million wallets, which have done 90 million transactions. The response rate from creators is encouraging too, with more than 1.5 million pieces of Intellectual Property being minted on Camp.

Camp Network’s Partnerships with Famous Creators and Brands

The impressive numbers during Camp Network’s testnet launch are also aided by important partnerships with popular creators and brands. The prominent collaborations include Minto, one of Japan’s biggest IP companies, and also Cyko KO IP company by Rob Feldman. These partnerships are an indication that the platform is not only attracting retail consumers but also attracting institutional investors in the form of large-scale, traditional IP companies.

Conclusion:

Camp Network’s mainnet launch is a major event in the crypto world, representing a rising shift toward creator-centric digital economies. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure and impressive performance during the testnet launch, Camp Network is poised to lead the upcoming wave of blockchain development.