Canary Capital seeks SEC nod for American-made crypto ETF

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 21:39
SUI
SUI$3.4856-4.28%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005209+0.05%
GET
GET$0.01--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09867-2.73%
Movement
MOVE$0.1246-3.11%

Canary Capital has submitted plans to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a new product called the Canary American-Made Crypto ETF.

According to an Aug. 25 filing, the proposed spot fund would limit its holdings to digital assets with strong US ties. That includes cryptocurrencies developed in the country, tokens predominantly minted or mined domestically, and networks with most of their operations based in the United States.

The ETF is designed to follow the Made-in-America Blockchain Index, which aggregates qualifying assets.

According to the filing, the trust aims to mirror the index’s performance while generating additional income by participating in network validation processes, such as staking or transaction verification.

Meanwhile, the filing does not list specific coins, but market data helps illustrate the scope of the fund.

CoinGecko estimates that US-origin assets represent more than $520 billion in market value. Some of the projects often cited in this category include XRP, Solana, Cardano, Chainlink, Stellar, Avalanche, Hedera, and Sui.

Commenting on the trend, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said the filing illustrates how fund managers explore every possible angle to expose investors to the emerging industry.

He stated:

Avalanche ETF

The move by Canary Capital lands in a busy season for crypto fund applications.

In a parallel development, Grayscale Investments lodged a registration statement with the SEC to convert its existing Avalanche Fund into a publicly traded trust. If approved, the vehicle will be listed on Nasdaq as the Grayscale Avalanche Trust ETF.

The product would expose investors to Avalanche’s AVAX token without requiring direct custody. Coinbase has been named the fund’s custodian and would also act as prime broker for the product.

Proceeds from basket issuances will be used to acquire AVAX, which the trust can hold, convert to US dollars for expenses, or distribute during redemptions. Subject to regulatory approval, the trust may also use its AVAX holdings for staking to generate additional yield.

Grayscale’s Avalanche proposal adds to the growing number of altcoin-focused ETF filings now awaiting SEC review. Industry experts expect the agency to issue decisions on higher-profile applications, including Solana and XRP, before the end of the year.

Mentioned in this article
Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/new-canary-capital-etf-bets-big-on-slice-of-520-billion-american-made-crypto/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

8lends, a decentralized crowdlending platform, has announced the launch of its retrodrop campaign alongside the rollout of its deflationary native token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01329-3.27%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/25 20:57
Share
DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

With the booming growth of XRP, DOT Miners has emerged to help investors convert XRP into a daily income. With the rapid development of XRP and its expanding application scenarios, more and more investors are interested in how to convert their token holdings into long-term, stable returns. Against this backdrop, DOT Miners, a leading global cloud mining service provider, has officially launched the new XRP Auto-Mining App, providing users with a convenient and efficient way to increase the value of their digital assets. This app is designed specifically for cryptocurrency investors, especially XRP holders. Users don’t need to configure complex mining machines or possess specialized technical skills. With a single click, their XRP can automatically mine. How Can You Achieve Income With DOT Miners? Start your digital mining journey in just a few simple steps: Register an account: Register in just seconds and receive a $15 mining starter bonus. Experience real returns without any pre-deposit required. Choose a matching income plan: The platform offers a variety of flexible contract options tailored to different users’ capital and return expectations. Automatic daily income settlement: The system settles mining income daily. Users can log in to the backend to view details at any time. Upon contract maturity, the principal is fully returned, saving time and providing peace of mind. Six Reasons to Choose DOT Miners: 1. Formal and compliant background, transparent and trustworthy DOT Miners is headquartered in the UK. All operations comply with local financial regulatory policies. Contract information is clear and transparent, ensuring full traceability of fund flows. 2. Easy to use, no equipment required No need to purchase mining rigs or technical knowledge required; just a few clicks on your phone or computer will allow you to easily start your dedicated mining process. 3. Powered by green energy, stable and environmentally friendly The platform’s data centers are located in Northern Europe and Africa, powered by 100% renewable energy. This not only ensures stable operation but also demonstrates environmental responsibility. 4. Supports multiple cryptocurrencies Whether you hold major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, LTC, or SOL, the platform supports seamless deposits and earnings management. 5. Backed by industry giants, ensuring strength Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of crypto mining rigs, provides strategic support for the platform, further strengthening its technical and supply chain security. 6. Multi-layered security measures ensure asset safety The entire site utilizes Cloudflare security, EV SSL certificate encryption, and multi-factor authentication to protect user funds from login to withdrawal. Invite and Receive Rewards: Open Your Social Income Channel For every friend you invite who successfully registers and invests, you’ll receive a lifetime commission of 4.5% of their investment. With unlimited members and real-time deposits, you can build your own “digital asset network.” About DOT Miners DOT Miners is a technology platform dedicated to providing cloud mining solutions for users worldwide. Focused on BTC mining and blockchain infrastructure expansion, the platform currently covers over 100 countries and regions, serving over 5 million users. With technical support and investment from Bitmain, DOT Miners not only operates in compliance with regulations and maintains rigorous risk management, but also actively implements financial inclusion and education programs globally, helping more people connect with the future of blockchain and the digital economy. Want to learn more? Visit: www.dotminers.com
XRP
XRP$2.9646-1.96%
Polkadot
DOT$3.907-3.86%
RWAX
APP$0.002886-18.84%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/25 21:30
Share
Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Bloomberg, the prediction market platform Kalshi recently hired John Wang, a crypto founder turned KOL, as head of crypto business to deepen its layout in the digital asset field. Before joining Kalshi, Wang provided consulting services to crypto startups and wrote cryptocurrency and finance-related content on the social media platform X. Wang said that he dropped out of the University of Pennsylvania and founded Armor Labs, which was later acquired by another company. Wang also said: "Today, all large fintech companies regard cryptocurrency strategy as a core component of their corporate mission. As far as Kalshi's cryptocurrency plan is concerned, we have prepared a number of different initiatives. One of my main tasks in the early stage is to create more trading markets that resonate with the cryptocurrency culture and keep up with market dynamics, directly attracting Twitter users in the cryptocurrency field."
Moonveil
MORE$0.09852-2.64%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01664+2.08%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4562-5.09%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 21:08
Share

Trending News

More

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

New scam service Vanilla Drainer bilked over $5 million in three weeks

How to Build $8,000 a Day in Crypto with XRP Cloud Mining