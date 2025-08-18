Capital B Announces Over $2.5 Million Capital Increase, Fully Subscribed by Adam Back, to Expand Bitcoin Holdings

This capital infusion is expected to facilitate the acquisition of approximately 17 additional BTC, potentially raising the company’s total holdings to 2,218 BTC. Additionally, the bompany confirmed the final conversion of 4,760,000 OCA B-01 held by Fulgur Ventures into 8,750,000 ordinary shares, further advancing its strategy to enhance bitcoin holdings per share on a fully diluted basis. Cryptographer and Blockstream founder Adam Back has recently supported Bitcoin Treasury Companies such as H100, BSTR, and Capital B, providing substantial funding to enhance their bitcoin acquisition strategies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.