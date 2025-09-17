Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson to Join Senate Roundtable on Crypto Market Structure

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/17 20:03
Charles Hoskinson Calls Out Crypto ‘Mafia’ as Ripple Eyes Circle Deal

The post Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson to Join Senate Roundtable on Crypto Market Structure appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Crypto leaders are heading to Capitol Hill Thursday to meet with the Senate Banking Committee They will discuss key regulatory issues and the future of digital assets in the U.S. 

This comes as lawmakers consider new proposals to bring more clarity to the crypto space.

Hoskinson to Join Senate Crypto Roundtable

In a recent post on X, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, confirmed that he will also be attending the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.

His post came in response to Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett, who shared on X that a group of leaders from several major crypto firms is scheduled to meet with Senate Banking Committee leadership Thursday morning.

The roundtable comes as Republican and Democratic senators continue discussions on shaping market structure legislation for digital assets.

Industry and Lawmakers Meet to Shape Crypto Rules

This roundtable brings together industry executives and lawmakers to discuss the latest proposals and provide feedback directly to the committee.

Over the past week, industry experts have closely studied the committee’s approach to key issues such as distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi regulations, and other challenges affecting the crypto space. 

The session is an important opportunity for the industry to influence legislation and ensure emerging technologies are considered in future rules.

Hoskinson’s Push for Crypto Talks

Hoskinson has been actively engaging with U.S. policymakers to shape digital asset policy.

In July, Hoskinson met with key lawmakers to discuss the future of crypto, showing growing collaboration between Congress and the industry.

  Also Read :
  FOMC Meeting Today [Live] Updates: FED Decision Time Today, Jerome Powell Speech Today
  •   ,

He also pointed out a notable shift in lawmakers’ willingness to engage with the industry.

Key Regulatory Moves

Lately, the U.S lawmakers have actively engaged with cryptocurrency leaders to advance significant regulatory reforms. 

The GENIUS Act was signed in July, a landmark legislation that established the first federal regulatory framework for stablecoins.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins announced major updates to capital market rules to accommodate crypto and blockchain-based trading. He also unveiled ‘Project Crypto,’ to modernise securities regulations and allow crypto-based trading.

Recently, a roundtable was held to advance the BITCOIN Act, with prominent crypto executives like Michael Saylor of Strategy and Fred Thiel of Mara Holdings attending it. 

The upcoming roundtable presents a key opportunity for crypto leaders and lawmakers to collaborate, which would lead to clearer U.S. digital asset policies. These moves show growing cooperation between lawmakers and the crypto industry, opening the door for new technologies to shape U.S. crypto policy.

FAQs

Why are crypto leaders meeting with the Senate Banking Committee?

They are meeting to discuss proposed legislation for digital assets, aiming to influence future crypto regulations and provide direct feedback on key issues.

Who is attending the crypto roundtable?

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and executives from major crypto firms will meet with the Senate Banking Committee to provide direct feedback on proposed regulations.

What are the key regulatory issues being discussed?

The discussions focus on distinguishing between crypto securities and commodities, regulations for decentralized finance (DeFi), and other challenges facing the industry.

What is the significance of the GENIUS Act?

The GENIUS Act is a landmark law that created the first federal regulatory framework for stablecoins, ensuring they are backed by reserves and providing consumer protection.

What is the CLARITY Act?

The CLARITY Act is proposed legislation that aims to provide a clear framework for classifying and overseeing digital assets, reducing confusion for the crypto industry.

