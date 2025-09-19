Celeste Hernandez’s Horrific Murder Drives Meme Coin Frenzy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 04:52
1
1$0.010264+926.40%
Threshold
T$0.01736+1.63%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5453+1.79%
Capverse
CAP$0.15688-1.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017358+1.11%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002679-3.42%

Social media outrage is blossoming after the demise of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, and meme coins are launching in its wake. Some of these “Justice for Celeste” tokens reached $1 million in market cap.

Police are still investigating the incident and have yet to formally declare the situation a homicide. These well-meaning meme coins offer a hard look at the crypto community’s darker side.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez Meme Coins

Crypto crimes are at a fever pitch right now, but sometimes the reverse can happen, too. That is to say, various unseemly incidents can go viral, and that virality can include a spree of meme coins. The recent death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a 15-year-old girl, has caused a similar trend.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Rivas Hernandez was found decomposed last week, in the trunk of a singer’s Tesla. Social media screenshots allege that D4vd, the singer in question, had been grooming the child since she was 12 into an intimate/sexual relationship.

These discoveries led to a wave of outrage on social media.

Soon after, a series of meme coins in “honor” of Rivas Hernandez began circulating on decentralized exchanges.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez Meme Coins. Source: DexScreener

Some of these Celeste Rivas Hernandez meme coins proved surprisingly popular, reaching market caps of over $1 million. At this early stage, it’s unclear if any of these projects will be rug pulls or other scams, but further unsavory behavior is certainly possible.

Memeifying The Dead

Unfortunately, this grim spectacle is nothing new for the crypto community. Pump.fun had to shutter user livestreaming for several months due to a wave of dangerous and illegal stunts. User “MistaFuccYou” livestreamed his own suicide, prompting the community to launch a wave of meme coins.

Concerningly, the Web3 sector has become even more callous since then, as rampant petty crimes combine with major corruption allegations to create a climate of uncertainty. If “crime is legal now” is a dominant mantra, meme coins profiting from Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s demise are hardly unthinkable.

After all, at least these tokens are gesturing toward receiving justice for the victim. This whole situation is incredibly cynical. The aim of meme coins continues to degrade, and the community must answer some hard questions about its future if things like this become normal.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/celeste-hernandez-death-meme-coin-frenzy/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

SBI Shinsei Bank explores tokenized payments with DeCurret and Partior, aiming to modernize secure cross-border financial transactions. Japan’s SBI Shinsei Bank is taking new steps in digital finance. In partnership with DeCurret DCP and Partior, Cross-border remittances, the bank is considering using tokenized deposits for cross-border remittances, as well as for multi-currency settlement. The goal […] The post SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24973+5.58%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0177+2.37%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000672-17.24%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 05:30
Share
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Right now, the crypto community is buzzing with excitement as Solana (SOL) keeps gaining steam. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a Layer 2 meme coin, is also on the rise in the market due to speculation about 100x returns. It’s clear that investors are watching a wide range of opportunities, given Solana’s impressive price hike over the
Solana
SOL$247.01+0.67%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010125+1.04%
Boom
BOOM$0.009115-3.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 04:30
Share
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.11391-37.10%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001936+0.25%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Share

Trending News

More

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Are crypto wallets becoming the control centers of our digital lives?

Coinbase taps DeFi to offer up to 10.8% yield on USDC holdings