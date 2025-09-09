Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP

TLDR:

Chainalysis expands XRPL coverage to include 260,000+ tokens, widening compliance monitoring beyond XRP itself.

XRPL has processed over 3.3 billion transactions since 2012, maintaining nearly 200 validators worldwide.

New token tracking covers IOUs, XLS-20 NFTs, and multi-purpose tokens similar to ERC-1155 standards.

Users can monitor XRPL tokens in Chainalysis KYT, Reactor, and entity screening products.



The crypto compliance space is shifting again. Chainalysis confirmed new monitoring tools for XRP Ledger, a blockchain that has been running since 2012.

The update expands coverage from XRP alone to a wide range of tokens on the network. It comes as activity on XRPL continues to grow, supported by low-cost transactions and cross-border speed. For exchanges, investigators, and institutions, the new support opens more detailed oversight.

Chainalysis Expands XRPL Coverage Beyond XRP

Chainalysis announced that it now tracks more than 260,000 tokens on XRP Ledger.

The company shared the update on social media, adding that the expansion includes IOUs, XLS-20 NFTs, and multi-purpose tokens. These additions extend beyond XRP itself, bringing automatic token recognition across the network.

According to details from Chainalysis, new token types on XRPL are now supported through its full compliance suite. That includes the Know Your Transaction (KYT) system, entity screening, and Reactor investigation tools.

Customers can now monitor transaction flows, track fund origins, and visualize money movement across XRPL.

The firm highlighted that token minting on XRPL continues daily, which means coverage will keep expanding as the ledger grows. The monitoring now resembles tools previously available for Ethereum-based assets. This includes the ability to follow complex token types that function like ERC-1155.

XRPL itself has already processed more than 3.3 billion transactions. Nearly 200 validators help maintain the network, with Ripple acting as a key participant. This makes XRPL one of the longest-running blockchains with global reach.

New Monitoring Tools for Compliance and Security

With the expansion, Chainalysis gives investigators new ways to track illicit finance risks tied to XRPL tokens. KYT now provides alerts and continuous oversight of suspicious token activity. This capability lets exchanges and financial firms respond faster when red flags appear.

The company explained that Reactor will now visualize flows of funds across NFTs, IOUs, and other XRPL assets. Entity screening products also include these tokens, providing a broader view for compliance checks. For regulators and investigators, this creates a more transparent map of money movement on XRPL.

The update reflects how token use on XRP Ledger has expanded beyond XRP as a single asset. It also shows that compliance needs are shifting to match the pace of on-chain token creation. Chainalysis positioned the expansion as a necessary step to keep oversight aligned with growing activity.

For investors and exchanges, this change signals deeper risk coverage across XRPL. The ability to monitor not only XRP but also hundreds of thousands of tokens on the same ledger provides greater assurance. As crypto markets face closer regulatory attention, such monitoring tools are expected to remain in demand.

The post Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP appeared first on Blockonomi.