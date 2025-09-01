Chainlink and Solv Partner to Launch Secure Exchange Rate, Improving Wrapped Asset Transparency

PANews reported on September 1st that Solv Protocol has officially announced a partnership with Chainlink to launch SolvBTC Secure Exchange Rate data against BTC on Ethereum. This data, combined with Chainlink's Proof of Reserves and Solv's Bitcoin financial infrastructure, verifies collateralized assets and generates redemption rates in real time, setting a new standard for wrapped asset transparency. As a wrapped asset pegged 1:1 to BTC, SolvBTC will use this mechanism to ensure verifiable collateral and enhance the security of the DeFi lending market. This functionality will be expanded to chains like BOB in the future, promoting cross-chain asset collateralization and transparency.