Chainlink Price Eyes $100 Target As LINK Bull Flag Pattern Nears Critical $26 Breakout

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 22:38
Capverse
CAP$0.11991+0.46%
Movement
MOVE$0.1258-3.15%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01404-5.07%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015957-4.40%
Chainlink
LINK$23.65+0.16%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002766+9.71%

Key Insights:

  • Chainlink price has formed a bull flag pattern with resistance at $25-$26, which could trigger a rally to $100.
  • The token recovered 120% from April lows, trading at $23.81 as institutional adoption accelerates.
  • Grayscale ETF filing and Caliber’s treasury strategy provide fundamental support for the price surge.

Chainlink price is positioned for a potential breakout that could send the oracle token toward $100, according to technical analysis shared by crypto analyst Ali Martinez on September 10.

The analyst identified a bull flag pattern on LINK’s weekly chart, with the token testing resistance in the $25-26 region. Martinez stated that “the next move for Chainlink $LINK could send it toward $100.”

Chainlink Price Analysis | Source: Ali Martinez, X

Chainlink price bottomed at $10.89 on April 8 before mounting an impressive 120% recovery to reach $23.8 as of press time.

This year, LINK price action formed a classic bull flag pattern, characterized by a sharp initial rally followed by sideways consolidation within a descending channel.

The current weekly chart displayed clear resistance at the $25-26 zone, which coincided with the upper boundary of the consolidation pattern.

Meanwhile, a successful breach of this critical level could trigger the next major upward leg. Notably, technical projections point toward the $100 target for Chainlink price.

This ambitious price objective represented a 320% gain from current levels and would mark nearly a 10-fold increase from the April bottom.

Such a move would position LINK among the top-performing large-cap altcoins in the cycle.

The bull flag formation suggested accumulated buying pressure during the months-long consolidation phase.

Data from Nansen revealed that whales accumulated 2.08 million LINK over the past 180 days, worth approximately $49.5 million at current prices, representing a 64.5% increase in buying activity.

The technical setup for Chainlink price coincided with several institutional developments that reinforced the token’s long-term investment thesis.

For instance, Grayscale filed for a Chainlink exchange-traded fund (ETF) on September 8, marking another significant step toward mainstream financial product adoption for the oracle network.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas previously explained the transformative impact of ETF listings for digital assets. On April 21, Balchunas noted on X:

Meanwhile, the ETF filing likely increased LINK’s visibility among traditional institutional investors. If approved, the product would provide a regulated pathway for pension funds, endowments, and other large-scale investors to gain exposure to the Oracle network through familiar investment vehicles.

In other words, it could trigger a massive breakout in Chainlink price in the near future.

Caliber completed an initial Chainlink purchase on September 9 as part of its newly announced Digital Asset Treasury strategy. The company became the first Nasdaq-listed company to adopt LINK as a core treasury reserve asset publicly.

The announcement triggered a massive rally in Caliber shares, which surged from $2.15 to $50.91 within hours, representing a 2,267% increase. However, it slowly bled to $8.67.

Caliber (CWD) stock price action between Sept. 8 and 10. | Source: Yahoo Finance

Caliber CEO Chris Loeffler described the initiative as “a disciplined, institutional approach to building a LINK position,” with the company planning consistent token purchases over extended periods.

Meanwhile, the real estate and digital asset management platform cited Chainlink’s fundamental role as “the infrastructure connecting blockchain with real-world assets” as the primary rationale for its treasury allocation decision.

The diversified asset manager oversees $2.9 billion in managed assets across its real estate and digital asset portfolios. It launched the treasury strategy to bridge traditional and digital asset investing for its public shareholders.

Caliber’s approach involves gradual, measured acquisitions designed to average into the market while building a substantial LINK position responsibly.

Oracle Network Maintains Dominant Market Position

Chainlink remains unchallenged as the premier oracle solution, securing smart contracts across dozens of blockchain networks with its decentralized data feeds.

The protocol powers critical infrastructure for decentralized finance applications, institutional blockchain projects, and traditional finance integrations seeking reliable off-chain data connectivity.

Meanwhile, the convergence of technical breakout potential and accelerating institutional adoption creates optimal conditions for the next significant movement of Chainlink price.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/11/chainlink-price-eyes-100-target-as-link-bull-flag-pattern-nears-critical-26-breakout/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09804-0.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

As the global asset tokenization wave sweeps across the world, Hong Kong is becoming a key testing ground for on-chain asset layout. According to PANews, many domestic companies holding physical assets have also heard the news and are seeking to put their assets on the chain for tokenized financing. The most common compliance solution is to confirm the ownership of domestic assets on the alliance chain, then set up a main body in Hong Kong to control domestic assets, and then issue tokens for financing. At present, Hong Kong's RWA industry is still crossing the river by feeling the stones.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01597-4.36%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.0000108-66.76%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002234-2.06%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:00
Share
a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

Crypto venture capital firm a16z (Andreessen Horowitz) has regained control of its official X account after hackers briefly took it over to promote a fraudulent token. On June 18, 2025, the official X account of a16z was compromised, granting unauthorized…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401-4.82%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0978+17.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:29
Share

Trending News

More

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

I Used Crypto to Buy Gift Cards for My Weekly Shopping—Here’s How It Went