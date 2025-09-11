Chainlink Price Eyes $100 Target As LINK Bull Flag Pattern Nears Critical $26 Breakout

Key Insights:

Chainlink price has formed a bull flag pattern with resistance at $25-$26, which could trigger a rally to $100.

The token recovered 120% from April lows, trading at $23.81 as institutional adoption accelerates.

Grayscale ETF filing and Caliber’s treasury strategy provide fundamental support for the price surge.

Chainlink price is positioned for a potential breakout that could send the oracle token toward $100, according to technical analysis shared by crypto analyst Ali Martinez on September 10.

The analyst identified a bull flag pattern on LINK’s weekly chart, with the token testing resistance in the $25-26 region. Martinez stated that “the next move for Chainlink $LINK could send it toward $100.”

Chainlink Price Analysis | Source: Ali Martinez, X

Technical Setup Points to Major Upside for Chainlink Price

Chainlink price bottomed at $10.89 on April 8 before mounting an impressive 120% recovery to reach $23.8 as of press time.

This year, LINK price action formed a classic bull flag pattern, characterized by a sharp initial rally followed by sideways consolidation within a descending channel.

The current weekly chart displayed clear resistance at the $25-26 zone, which coincided with the upper boundary of the consolidation pattern.

Meanwhile, a successful breach of this critical level could trigger the next major upward leg. Notably, technical projections point toward the $100 target for Chainlink price.

This ambitious price objective represented a 320% gain from current levels and would mark nearly a 10-fold increase from the April bottom.

Such a move would position LINK among the top-performing large-cap altcoins in the cycle.

The bull flag formation suggested accumulated buying pressure during the months-long consolidation phase.

Data from Nansen revealed that whales accumulated 2.08 million LINK over the past 180 days, worth approximately $49.5 million at current prices, representing a 64.5% increase in buying activity.

Institutional Adoption Hints at Chanlink Price Breakout

The technical setup for Chainlink price coincided with several institutional developments that reinforced the token’s long-term investment thesis.

For instance, Grayscale filed for a Chainlink exchange-traded fund (ETF) on September 8, marking another significant step toward mainstream financial product adoption for the oracle network.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas previously explained the transformative impact of ETF listings for digital assets. On April 21, Balchunas noted on X:

Meanwhile, the ETF filing likely increased LINK’s visibility among traditional institutional investors. If approved, the product would provide a regulated pathway for pension funds, endowments, and other large-scale investors to gain exposure to the Oracle network through familiar investment vehicles.

In other words, it could trigger a massive breakout in Chainlink price in the near future.

Caliber Stock Explodes 2,267% on Chainlink Treasury Strategy

Caliber completed an initial Chainlink purchase on September 9 as part of its newly announced Digital Asset Treasury strategy. The company became the first Nasdaq-listed company to adopt LINK as a core treasury reserve asset publicly.

The announcement triggered a massive rally in Caliber shares, which surged from $2.15 to $50.91 within hours, representing a 2,267% increase. However, it slowly bled to $8.67.

Caliber (CWD) stock price action between Sept. 8 and 10. | Source: Yahoo Finance

Caliber CEO Chris Loeffler described the initiative as “a disciplined, institutional approach to building a LINK position,” with the company planning consistent token purchases over extended periods.

Meanwhile, the real estate and digital asset management platform cited Chainlink’s fundamental role as “the infrastructure connecting blockchain with real-world assets” as the primary rationale for its treasury allocation decision.

The diversified asset manager oversees $2.9 billion in managed assets across its real estate and digital asset portfolios. It launched the treasury strategy to bridge traditional and digital asset investing for its public shareholders.

Caliber’s approach involves gradual, measured acquisitions designed to average into the market while building a substantial LINK position responsibly.

Oracle Network Maintains Dominant Market Position

Chainlink remains unchallenged as the premier oracle solution, securing smart contracts across dozens of blockchain networks with its decentralized data feeds.

The protocol powers critical infrastructure for decentralized finance applications, institutional blockchain projects, and traditional finance integrations seeking reliable off-chain data connectivity.

Meanwhile, the convergence of technical breakout potential and accelerating institutional adoption creates optimal conditions for the next significant movement of Chainlink price.