Chainlink Taps Into Canton Network Backed by Global Banks

Chainlink has become the newest major participant in the Canton Network, an institutional blockchain built with support from global banks and tech firms.
Through the integration, Canton will gain access to Chainlink’s data feeds, proof-of-reserve tools, NAV reporting, and CCIP interoperability protocol. The network has also joined Chainlink’s Scale program to help subsidize oracle costs as usage expands.
In addition, Chainlink will act as a “super validator,” combining transaction validation with a role in Canton’s Global Synchronizer — the system that finalizes cross-domain transactions and keeps different applications in sync.
Launched in 2023, Canton has quickly grown into one of the largest institutional blockchain projects. Backed by Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Cboe Global Markets, Digital Asset, and Paxos, the network already supports more than $6 trillion in tokenized assets and processes about $280 billion in repo trades daily. Over 500 validators secure the system, including more than 30 super validators.
Recent months have seen new members join, with P2P.org becoming a validator and global banks like HSBC and BNP Paribas backing the Canton Foundation, which oversees governance. Chainlink now joins that group as one of its key validators.
Industry leaders believe the collaboration will accelerate real-world use cases for tokenization and settlement. Digital Asset’s Yuval Rooz said it strengthens Canton’s resilience and governance, while Chainlink’s Sergey Nazarov argued it could open the door to large-scale financial applications bridging traditional markets with DeFi.
The announcement comes during a wave of institutional blockchain initiatives. Ripple and Securitize have launched new tokenized fund settlement options for firms including BlackRock and VanEck, London-based Fnality has secured $136 million from major banks, and Kazakhstan’s central bank has begun testing a stablecoin on Solana with Mastercard.
Source: https://coindoo.com/chainlink-taps-into-canton-network-backed-by-global-banks/