ChatGPT-5 explains how to make $5,000 from Nvidia stock in 5 years

Nvidia’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, and according to analysis by ChatGPT-5, an investor can realistically target $5,000 in profits within the next five years.

The AI model noted that the path to this goal lies mainly in price appreciation rather than dividend income.

Notably, NVDA stock is targeting the $200 mark, with shares closing at $170.62 in the last trading session, representing a year-to-date increase of more than 23%.

NVDA YTD stock price chart.

Initially, ChatGPT-5 considered dividends as a possible contributor toward the $5,000 goal. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, or $0.04 annually. That translates to a yield of just 0.023% at a stock price of $170, making it one of the lowest-yielding blue-chip equities on the market.

Even if Nvidia were to raise payouts by 10% annually, holding 100 shares for five years would generate only about $30 to $35 in dividends. On a larger 300-share stake, the total would still fall below $100, showing how little dividends add to overall returns.

The Nvidia capital appreciation route

Instead, according to the OpenAI tool, the real driver is capital appreciation. Under conservative assumptions of a 10% annual growth rate, Nvidia’s stock could surge from $170 to around $275 in five years.

Therefore, a $17,000 investment of 100 shares would yield nearly $10,900 in combined profits, while a smaller 50-share stake costing $8,500 would still generate $5,000.

On the other hand, a moderate growth scenario of 20% annually would push Nvidia’s share price toward $425, with 100 shares producing more than $25,000 in gains. In that case, just 20 shares, worth about $3,400 today, would deliver the $5,000 target.

Under a more aggressive 30% growth rate, the stock could reach $630, making 11 shares, worth about $1,900, sufficient for the same goal.

ChatGPT-5 also pointed out that dividend reinvestment and options strategies, such as covered calls, can provide incremental income, but they remain secondary. Covered calls on a 100-share position, for example, could generate an extra $1,000 to $2,000 annually, accelerating the path to $5,000.

NVDA investment path.

Ultimately, ChatGPT-5’s analysis suggests dividends should be viewed as a small bonus, not the main driver of wealth creation.

