ChatGPT-5 explains how to make $5,000 from Nvidia stock in 5 years

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 18:21
RealLink
REAL$0.06036-0.26%
Boom
BOOM$0.01084-13.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09899-0.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017488-1.25%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03648-0.65%

Nvidia’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, and according to analysis by ChatGPT-5, an investor can realistically target $5,000 in profits within the next five years.

The AI model noted that the path to this goal lies mainly in price appreciation rather than dividend income. 

Notably, NVDA stock is targeting the $200 mark, with shares closing at $170.62 in the last trading session, representing a year-to-date increase of more than 23%.

NVDA YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

Initially, ChatGPT-5 considered dividends as a possible contributor toward the $5,000 goal. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, or $0.04 annually. That translates to a yield of just 0.023% at a stock price of $170, making it one of the lowest-yielding blue-chip equities on the market.

Even if Nvidia were to raise payouts by 10% annually, holding 100 shares for five years would generate only about $30 to $35 in dividends. On a larger 300-share stake, the total would still fall below $100, showing how little dividends add to overall returns.

The Nvidia capital appreciation route

Instead, according to the OpenAI tool, the real driver is capital appreciation. Under conservative assumptions of a 10% annual growth rate, Nvidia’s stock could surge from $170 to around $275 in five years. 

Therefore, a $17,000 investment of 100 shares would yield nearly $10,900 in combined profits, while a smaller 50-share stake costing $8,500 would still generate $5,000.

On the other hand, a moderate growth scenario of 20% annually would push Nvidia’s share price toward $425, with 100 shares producing more than $25,000 in gains. In that case, just 20 shares, worth about $3,400 today, would deliver the $5,000 target. 

Under a more aggressive 30% growth rate, the stock could reach $630, making 11 shares, worth about $1,900, sufficient for the same goal.

ChatGPT-5 also pointed out that dividend reinvestment and options strategies, such as covered calls, can provide incremental income, but they remain secondary. Covered calls on a 100-share position, for example, could generate an extra $1,000 to $2,000 annually, accelerating the path to $5,000.

NVDA investment path. Source: ChatGPT

Ultimately, ChatGPT-5’s analysis suggests dividends should be viewed as a small bonus, not the main driver of wealth creation.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/chatgpt-5-explains-how-to-make-5000-from-nvidia-stock-in-5-years/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

Embedded generative AI solutions (Gen AI) directly integrate advanced generative or artificial intelligence models into production devices and processes, creating new possibilities for PdM.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1204-3.29%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/04 14:36
Share
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0.0435+2.88%
Major
MAJOR$0.15207-0.13%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
Share
Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

XRP CTO defends energy efficiency over Litecoin’s PoW consensus model. Litecoin’s controversial social media post intensifies crypto rivalry with XRP. XRP dominates institutional adoption, leaving Litecoin behind in market support. The rivalry between the XRP and Litecoin communities has reached a new level of intensity, with Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, stepping into the debate. In a recent response to claims from the Litecoin camp, Schwartz criticized Litecoin’s energy-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) model, calling it a flaw rather than a feature. His remarks reignited the ongoing discussion about energy consumption in blockchain technology and its long-term impact. The value of the PoW mechanism in Litecoin has long been argued in defence by Litecoin community member Jonny Litecoin. According to them, similarly to Bitcoin, Litecoin needs to be mined in real life, creating additional value. Jonny Litecoin directed his aim at XRP, arguing that it was free and mined out of thin air by a company in the first place, not by mining or staking. He also criticized Ripple because it was allotting 1 billion XRP tokens to its escrow account every month, questioned the value of XRP, and called it centralized. Two products are equivalent except that one takes much more energy to make than the other. Which one do you think is the most likely to grow in popularity over time? — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) September 3, 2025 Also Read: BitMine Acquires $64.7M in ETH, Pushing Toward 5% of Total Ethereum Supply Contrastingly, David Schwartz opined that the future of blockchain technology would depend on its energy efficiency. He noted that when two assets are essentially similar but one of them uses a lot more energy, the more efficient one will tend to become the choice in the long term. Since the cost of energy is increasing worldwide, Schwartz highlighted that blockchain projects with a more efficiency-driven scope would be in a better place to grow sustainably. Litecoin’s Controversial Social Media Jabs at XRP Litecoin recently escalated tensions further by taking a direct jab at XRP via a tweet from its official account. The tweet compared XRP whales to the heartbeat of a blue whale, saying, “You can hear a blue whale’s heartbeat from over two miles away, which is the complete opposite of XRP whales since they’re all dead on the inside.” The tweet was met with a mix of reactions—some users found it humorous, while others dismissed it as ineffective. Decentralization and quick transactions have been a long-running presence in the Litecoin community and have been used in contrast to the XRP use case of cross-border payments. This was one in a series of provocative statements by the Litecoin community; a similar tweet had been made comparing the XRP tokens with the scent of rotten eggs, urine, and almonds. These insults underline the increasing conflict between the two cryptocurrencies and their respective fan bases. XRP’s Institutional Advantage Despite the ongoing social media feud, XRP continues to lead in institutional adoption. XRP has seen significant support, with over a dozen spot ETF filings and nearly $1.4 billion in investment inflows. In comparison, Litecoin has attracted only $4.71 million. With a market cap more than 30 times that of Litecoin, XRP is positioned to lead the race for future dominance, especially as energy efficiency and institutional backing become key factors in the cryptocurrency landscape. Also Read: Ripple Expands RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Offering Regulated Digital Dollar for Institutional Use The post Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin appeared first on 36Crypto.
RealLink
REAL$0.06045-0.14%
Camp Network
CAMP$0.07784-2.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09889-0.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 18:09
Share

Trending News

More

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range

Ukraine Parliament Passes First Reading of Crypto Legalization Bill with 23% Tax Rate