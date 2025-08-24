ChatGPT-5 sets XRP price for end of 2025 if SEC approves spot ETF in October

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 19:07
Following the conclusion of the Ripple and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) case, attention has shifted to the regulator regarding the possible approval of a spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF).

This comes at a critical October window when the SEC is expected to decide on multiple applications for the product.

To this end, the regulator is reviewing filings from several leading issuers, including Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, WisdomTree, Franklin Templeton, and CoinShares. 

Deadlines for these applications fall between October 18 and October 25, 2025, making the week a decisive moment for XRP’s market trajectory.

In the meantime, XRP continues to trade in line with the broader cryptocurrency market, with the $3 level acting as a key support zone. At press time, the asset was valued at $3.02, down about 0.5% in the last 24 hours, and more than 3% lower on the weekly chart.

XRP seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold

XRP price prediction 

Regarding the price impact of an ETF decision, Finbold turned to OpenAI’s ChatGPT-5, which stressed that approval could propel the cryptocurrency into a significant rally by year-end.

ChatGPT-5’s outlook places XRP in a $7 to $10 range by December 2025 if at least one fund is approved. A more aggressive inflow scenario, fueled by institutional demand and a broader altcoin rally, could push the price higher, with a potential peak between $12 and $15 before year-end.

However, the model also highlighted the risk of a post-ETF “sell the news” effect, similar to what followed other landmark crypto product launches. Under that scenario, XRP could briefly spike above $10 in November before retracing to around $6 and $8 by December.

If the ETF is delayed or rejected, XRP’s trajectory would likely remain muted, tracking the broader crypto market with year-end prices closer to $4.50 and $5. 

XRP end-of-year price prediction. Source: ChatGPT

With Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) ETFs already approved, ChatGPT-5 noted that XRP now stands at the center of what could be the next major institutional gateway into digital assets.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/chatgpt-5-sets-xrp-price-for-end-of-2025-if-sec-approves-spot-etf-in-october/

