ChatGPT launches Pulse feature for Pro users and will consider expanding it to Plus users in the future

PANews reported on September 26th that OpenAI announced the launch of a new feature, Pulse, for Pro users on mobile. This feature automatically generates daily personalized content recommendations based on user interests, related data, and recent conversations. Users can customize their focus through the "curate" feature, which supports integration with Gmail and Google Calendar to improve the relevance of recommendations. As users add their preferences in daily conversations, Pulse will continuously optimize the content it pushes. OpenAI stated that Pulse is currently only available to Pro users, but will consider expanding it to Plus users in the future. PANews reported on September 26th that OpenAI announced the launch of a new feature, Pulse, for Pro users on mobile. This feature automatically generates daily personalized content recommendations based on user interests, related data, and recent conversations. Users can customize their focus through the "curate" feature, which supports integration with Gmail and Google Calendar to improve the relevance of recommendations. As users add their preferences in daily conversations, Pulse will continuously optimize the content it pushes. OpenAI stated that Pulse is currently only available to Pro users, but will consider expanding it to Plus users in the future.